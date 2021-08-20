Planet Marathi ropes in Arun Tyagi to drive investor relationships

Vistas Media Entertainment powered platform Planet Marathi OTT leaps to be India's first-ever OTT that exclusively caters to Marathi content. The latest to join Planet Marathi OTT is Arun Tyagi - An Entertainment and Media professional to drive its Investor Relationships.

Arun Tyagi has been the Founder of 361 Degree World. In the last 7 years, the company has successfully acquired an INS accredited agency named Sunflower Marketing & Advertising and also picked up a substantial stake in a film distribution company named Whitelion Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Having built a strong top line and profitable business venture since its inception and with more than 21 years of experience in Media Sales, Marketing, Planning, and Buying, Arun brings strong business acumen and professional background to Planet Marathi OTT.

In the past, Arun has led the teams at BCCL, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Amar Ujala, WPP (Group M India Ltd), and Reliance ADA group. He has done extensive work in the areas of Advertising, Media Planning & Buying, Film Marketing & Distribution, Digital & New Media, and Digital Cinema. Arun's last assignment as Group head - Media, Reliance ADA group while parallel also heading Big Cinemas as Business Head he has carved himself a niche in the media fraternity. Arun has given a strong lineup of entertaining films as a co-producer. Enemmy, Jal, Charlie KeChakkar Mein, The Silence, The Playboy Mr Sahani (short film) and Virginity on Sale (short film) are some of his best works. The film Jal even won the National award in 2014 in the Best Effects category and was also selected in the competitive section of Busan International Film Festival and IFFI- Goa. It was also in the race for Oscar 2014 for Best Music Background Score. Its screenplay has been selected for the Oscar library.

At Planet Marathi OTT Arun will be nurturing investor relations and shaping new initiatives. Talking about his synergy with Planet Marathi OTT, Arun says, “I am really excited to be a part of the platform that is not just a leader in the Marathi entertainment industry but it is also a driver of change that inspires the regional entertainment industry as a whole. My life’s work has been about shaping brands to achieve excellence and contributing to this larger-than-life vision of Planet Marathi OTT team certainly aligns with my personal goals.”

AkshayBardapurkar, CMD, Planet Marathi OTT, welcomes his new team player. He says, “ with Arun on board and looking at his vast experience in Media Sales, Marketing, Planning, and Buying will definitely steer Planet Marathi OTT in the right direction. We are looking forward to building a cutting-edge entertainment platform that is at par with the expectations of our global audience. Planet Marathi OTT is all set for a bigger leap now.”

Planet Marathi OTT recently launched into the digital space with the release of its first-ever Marathi cinema ‘June’. This was a monumental step in redefining Marathi movie-watching experience as it is the first-ever Marathi cinema to be launched as a TVOD in Planet Marathi Cinema feature. The platform has recently made a monumental announcement that grabbed attention across the nation. Planet Marathi OTT has greenlit five refreshingly new original shows to be streamed globally. This is yet another first for the Marathi entertainment industry! The trailers of these five amazing original web series with a power-packed star cast are already stirring up the web series enthusiasts online.

Currently, Planet Marathi OTT App has a rich content library of over 1000+ hours’ worth of binge-worthy content that will tantalize the Marathi audience. It includes films, web shows, plays, music, karaoke, and so much more. The IOS and Android version of the app will be available across the world. The best thing about exclusive content in Marathi is that the content is refreshingly original, entertaining and curated for the audience's likability.

