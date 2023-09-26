Piyush Pandey moves into advisory role, Hephzibah Pathak to take charge at Ogilvy India
Pathak will be the Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India, the first woman in this role
Ogilvy India has announced a series of leadership changes that will take effect from January 1, 2024.
The transition will involve senior Ogilvy India veterans taking the next steps in their long tenure with the agency.
As Chief Advisor, Piyush Pandey, currently Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India and one of India's and the global industry's leading creative figures, will work closely with the leadership team to ensure the impact and richness of the Ogilvy legacy transcends all functions and levels of Ogilvy in India.
Hephzibah Pathak
In this role, Piyush will continue to work closely with major clients and the agency's executive team to ensure that Ogilvy India maintains its important leadership role in India. Along with the leadership team, Piyush will be involved with key Ogilvy clients and new business prospects and the creative product of the agency. He will also continue to participate in various industry bodies and award forums.
SN Rane, Group Executive Co-Chairman India & COO South Asia, will work as Business Advisor to Ogilvy Asia Pacific. In his new role, Rane will work closely with Ogilvy Asia- Pacific to ensure that Ogilvy India has a smooth transition under the new management and to advise on various business operations and planning issues.
Hephzibah Pathak will take on the role of Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India. She will be Ogilvy India's first ever woman in this role. Hephzibah has been the most trusted partner for many of Ogilvy's key clients. She has played an integral role in creating iconic, category defining transformative work on many of their brands. mportantly, Hephzibah has been an inspiring mentor to many current leaders and emerging talent in Ogilvy India. In this role, Hephzibah will lead and drive the strategic irection, growth and transformation agenda of the company.
VR Rajesh will move from his current role as Group President of Ogilvy India to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency.
In his role, he will partner Hephzibah in further accelerating the transformation agenda of the company. He will also be responsible for running the operations of the agency across offices in India and all its business units.
He will also work closely with Hufrish Birdy, who will continue in her current role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), on various financial, commercial, and compliance issues for Ogilvy India.
Further, Ogilvy India’s leadership transition will also involve important new appointments to the Ogilvy Board.
Joining the Ogilvy India Board will be the agency’s three Chief Creative Officers (CCO’s) – Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar and Sukesh Nayak.
The creative trio of Sukesh, Kainaz and Harshad are amongst the most awarded and celebrated in the country and have led the charge in creating industry defining modern work on many of Ogilvy’s valued clients.
The agency’s Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Prem Narayan also joins the board. Prem has been a strategic partner to many of Ogilvy’s key clients and creative partners. He has championed the effectiveness culture at Ogilvy, making Ogilvy India one of the most effective agencies in the world.
All four of them will continue in their current, vital roles in the agency, leading the creative and strategic work of the agency.
These four executives will be joining Hephzibah, VR and Hufrish, who are already on the Board. All of these executives, working closely as a combined leadership team, will provide important continuity, experience, and commitment to the next phase of growth and Ogilvy India excellence for its clients.
Devika Seth Bulchandani, Global Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy adds, “Piyush has done what true legends do. Nurtured and groomed a class of leaders who can assume the day to day running of the Ogilvy machine which will give him time to focus simply on the magic he has been so legendary in creating for our clients. Together I trust the new leadership to take this iconic agency to new heights.”
Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative & Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India said, “Creativity and its impact on our client’s businesses is at the heart of Ogilvy. In keeping with my passion, I will continue to partner and guide the new leadership as always. Our joint purpose is to ensure that we not only maintain but also better our core strengths.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tribes appoints Arpan Jain as Chief Creative Officer
Prior to this, he was National Creative Director at VMLY&R Commerce
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Tribes has appointed Arpan Jain as Chief Creative Officer to take charge of its brands Insync, Ignite and 1.618 Studios.
Prior to this role, Arpan was the National Creative Director at VMLY&R Commerce.
He has over two decades of experience across various mediums, including mainstream advertising, experiential, shopper, rural, OOH, and digital, for iconic brands.
He has worked for brands like Unilever, Mondelez, Audi, Volkswagen, Google, Star Plus, Hotstar, Star Sports, Nutralite, Nerolac, Asian Paints, ITC cigarettes, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, and many more.
Welcoming Arpan, Gour Gupta, Chairman, Tribes Communications said, “I am thrilled that Arpan is joining us at a crucial time when Tribes is undergoing a transformational journey of becoming a creative solutions company and a leader in bespoke designing for OOH, retail and digital media. We are extremely happy that Arpan will head the creative functions of Ignite and Insync, two of our flagship OOH brands. Arpan will work closely with Rahul Kakar CEO, Ignite and Partho Ghose, CEO Insync and will spearhead Tribes’ latest offering, 1.618 Studios, which is India’s first non-traditional creative agency.”
On being appointed as the Chief Creative Officer, Arpan stated, “While the industry's core mission remains the same – to solve human problems with creativity – the approach has evolved. Today, clients seek solutions that go beyond traditional advertising. Tribes specialises in crafting customised, platform-native solutions across a diverse spectrum of mediums. I’m excited to join a Tribe that’s Insync with my creative ambitions and is ready to Ignite our collective potential. I am eager to reunite with the dynamic and energetic Gour Gupta, who values creative partnerships as much as I do. Together, we share a common goal: to build Tribes into a creative powerhouse that thrives in the modern marketing landscape.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anand Singh Saluja joins Oppo India as Senior Manager-Marketing
Prior to this, he was General Manager at MediaCom
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 11:36 AM | 1 min read
Anand Singh Saluja has joined Oppo India as Senior Manager-Marketing.
Prior to this, he was General Manager at MediaCom and based out of Malaysia.
Saluja was earlier with Mindshare and stepped down as Partner Client Leader in March 2022.
He has overall 15+ years of experience in handling roles like planning, buying, marketing, research and analytics.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mustufa Arsiwalla joins Ferrero as Trade Marketing Director
He recently moved on as CMO of Britannia Bel Foods after a 4-year stint
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Britannia Bel Foods's Mustufa Arsiwalla has joined Ferrero as Trade Marketing Director.
He recently moved on as CMO of Britannia Bel Foods after a 4-year stint.
In a LinkedIn post, he wrote: "I’m thrilled to be back working with Ferrero,a company known for its iconic brands,robust innovation and a strong commitment to brand building through its unique marketing and route to market strategies.I look forward to contribute my skills to uphold and further enhance this reputation while supporting the organisation’s growth initiatives.Very excited to join Ferrero and I welcome chapter two of my Ferrero Story."
This will be Arsiwalla's second stint at Ferrero after first joining the company in 2014 and stepping down as Associate General Manager - Kinder Joy - in 2019.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Connect OOH onboards Aditya Goel as National Head
Goel has over two decades of experience in the outdoor advertising sector
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:21 AM | 1 min read
Connect OOH has appointed Aditya Goel as its new National Head.
Goel joins Connect OOH with over two decades of proven excellence in the outdoor advertising sector.
"We are thrilled to welcome Aditya Goel to our team as Business Head," said Haresh Nayak, Founder & CEO of Connect Network Inc. "His extensive knowledge of the advertising industry, strong leadership skills, and innovative thinking make him the ideal candidate to lead our company into the next phase of growth. We are confident that Aditya's vision and strategic approach will propel our business to unprecedented heights."
On his appointment, Goel said: "I am excited to embark on this journey with Connect OOH, a company renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the Out of Home sector." "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Connect OOH's exceptionally talented team to build upon the company's robust foundation and foster growth through creative and data-driven solutions. Together, we will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients and stakeholders.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BBH India appoints Swati Balani as Executive Creative Director, Mumbai
Balani has over 14 years of experience in the industry with knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 10:15 AM | 2 min read
BBH India has appointed Swati Balani as executive creative director (ECD), in Mumbai.
She will report to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, in her new role.
Welcoming Swati to the barn, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, Chief Creative Officer, BBH India, said, “We are casting for a high talent density collective. Where every individual inspires the other and impacts the work positively. Swati represents the very best of our industry. Her work puts technology, data, and platforms to the service of great insights. She has taken a modern, social approach to marketing across a variety of projects. Swati will guide the output of some of our key brands while pushing the boundaries on breakthrough, non-traditional work. We want Swati to make the best work of her life with the team here while laughing the hardest she ever has.”
Swati has over 14 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry with a combined knowledge of both traditional and digital platforms. Her expertise lies in combining creativity with tech and leveraging creativity while making use of digital platforms. She has worked with Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, FCB, AutumnGrey, and Sideways Consulting. Throughout her career, she has built several brands across various sectors, including fintech, healthcare, BFSI, consumer durables, tech startups, FMCG and more. Over the years, Swati has collaborated with leading brands across industries, including ITC, Burger King, USL Diageo, Microsoft, P&G, PepsiCo, and Aditya Birla among others.
Speaking about her new role, Swati Balani said, “Any creative individual dreams of a place that believes in standing out from the crowd. And I found just that at BBH! Their work has always set a benchmark in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of Parixit and Himanshu’s team that truly believes in the Zag philosophy. My goal is to create fun and memorable work for brands that surpass mediums and truly become a part of today’s culture. And of course, have fun while doing it!”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sanjeev Mantri appointed as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard
He replaces Bhargav Dasgupta who resigned on September 21
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Sanjeev Mantri has been reportedly named the new managing director and CEO of ICICI Lombard General Insurance. The decision was taken during the company's board meeting and Mantri's appointment will come into effect from December 1, 2023, or upon the nod from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
Mantri's tenure will reportedly last five consecutive years or until his date of retirement, depending on IRDAI or shareholder approval.
He replaces Bhargav Dasgupta who resigned as MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard on September 21. Dasgupta will be in office till November 30.
Mantri has close to three decades of experience fulfilling key roles in companies like Bennett Coleman and Co. and BNP Paribas prior to ICICI.
He has also handled with Rurual and Inclusive Banking portfolio at ICICI Bank. He led SME business verticals for the bank in the past, playing a key role in the expansion of the company' into rural markets.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shell India’s Chairman Nitin Prasad joins Cyient’s Board of Directors
Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
By e4m Staff | Sep 22, 2023 6:17 PM | 2 min read
Cyient, a digital, engineering and technology solutions company, has announced that it has appointed eminent business leader Nitin Prasad to its Board of Directors.
“Nitin is a dynamic and accomplished business leader who across his over 25 years of experience has delivered business turnarounds, high organic and inorganic growth across large organizations and developed, launched, and operated new business verticals in Semiconductors, Chemicals, Energy and Clean Energy across geographies spanning USA, Singapore, and India,” read a press release.
In his current role, as Chairman of Shell Companies in India, Nitin has oversight over all of Shell’s companies and investments and was responsible for the company’s presence, reputation and business development in India and was instrumental in building the capability and capacity of the company’s business and service centers.
He is passionate about building a sustainable, cleaner energy system and believes collaborations and partnerships are key to solving the energy transition and climate change challenges.
Prior to his recent role, Nitin was the Managing Director for Shell Lubricants for the cluster of India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which was preceded by several other roles in Shell, including strategy, marketing, project delivery and supply chain in different geographies.
Talking about his appointment Nitin Prasad said “Cyient has delivered record results and built a compelling platform for accelerated growth across sectors with deep integration of core capabilities across engineering services, sustainability amongst others. This commitment to delivering unique and differentiated sources of value for customers aligns with my own emphasis of customer centric innovation. I look forward to working with the Board to help the company deliver its long-term strategic ambitions and build on its strong ESG credentials.”
MM Murugappan, Non-Executive Chairman, Cyient, expressed his delight at the appointment and said “We are excited to have Nitin join our board and look forward to benefiting from his expertise, as we continue to support our customers with the acceleration of the convergence of Digital, Engineering, and Technology. Nitin will provide a fresh perspective on solving sustainability challenges and his invaluable business experience will be beneficial to Cyient’s plans for accelerated growth. Please join us in welcoming Nitin to the Cyient family.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube