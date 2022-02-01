Opoyi ropes in Amit Mukherjee as Head Business Development & Marketing Communications

Tech media firm Opoyi has appointed Amit Mukherjee as its Head Business Development and Marketing Communications to spearhead the company’s strategic partnership plans, expansions and branding.

With an experience of over 25 years in communications, PR and branding, Mukherjee was earlier the Head - Group Communications of JK Organisation - comprising brands like JK Tyre, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Paper and has worked with various other well-known corporate brands and governments as a Director in Perfect Relations.

Before moving over to the role of a PR and communication professional in 2009, Mukherjee was a journalist and has worked with the Times of India, Indian Express, Business Today and India Today TV among others.

Rajiv Bansal, CEO Opoyi, said “We're excited to have Amit aboard to build and extend Opoyi's partnerships and brand so that we can serve the best quality and experience to our readers across the globe.”

Opoyi Editor-in-Chief Nilanjana Bhaduri Jha said: “Amit brings a wealth of experience in journalism, brand and corporate communications. We are excited to welcome him to the Opoyi family”

With over 6 million monthly actives and 20 million monthly page views OPOYI offers high-quality, personalised news to global audiences. In a short span, OPOYI has gained popularity in India and amongst the Indian diaspora in the US, Europe, East Asia and the APAC region. Currently available in English and Hindi - the Indian National language, OPOYI has the capability of being launched in customised formats for readers in the 1000 or so relevant languages spoken across the globe.

