OnePlus' Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as CRO

Salil Shanker, Chief Operating Officer at Amnet Programmatic Experts for Dentsu Aegis Network, has moved on, highly placed sources have shared with e4m. His last day at Amnet was Thursday, August 3rd. Prior to his stint as COO, Shanker was Vice President at Amnet.

He is said to be moving on to join Lemma in a leadership role. The New York-headquartered Lemma is a premier omnichannel Supply Side Platform (SSP) specializing in emerging formats.

Shanker helped to usher in the Search Engine Marketing era in the Indian digital landscape, and has since become a driving force in performance and programmatic adtech. He was responsible for establishing and helping helm Amnet India- the programmatic arm for Dentsu Aegis network.

With over 15 years of experience in the digital ecosystem, his previous positions have included Director - Search, Isobar and Search Manager at GroupM Media. Outside of his work, Shanker is a keen photographer and has dabbled in freelance work in the field.

e4m has reached out to Dentsu for an official conformation of the news, but is yet to get a response.