Nikhil Narayanan joins Pine Labs as Creative Head

MiQ, a global advertising technology company, has appointed Rohit Monga as the head of product, partnerships, and marketing in India. He will be responsible for expanding MiQ’s commercial business and build partnerships in India. With more than 10 years of industry experience, Rohit brings an extensive understanding of advertising products and services with a global market exposure.

Rohit comes with a demonstrated history of working with the new age business and internet industry and has a deep understanding of multiple business formats in digital commerce including retail media. Rohit has built successful go-to-market and sustainable businesses strategies across technology and digital businesses. In his last role, Rohit headed the sales team at Criteo, where he led the new business acquisition for the India market, read a press release.

In the past, he has worked with brands like Oracle and EY and closely engaged with founders and entrepreneurs to build strategies aligned with the company's growth plans, focusing on short- and long-term goals, and boosting the product portfolio and partnerships for the brand.

Commenting on the appointment, Siddharth Dabhade, Global Commercial Board Member and Managing Director, MiQ said, “India is a key growth market for MiQ, and we are focused on bringing exceptional talent to our team to bolster our solutions, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver data-driven programmatic advertising solutions to brands and digital media agencies. Rohit has the right balance of technology and media acumen. I welcome Rohit to our India team and look forward to partnering with him in our growth journey ahead.”

Rohit Monga, Head of Product at MiQ, said “I am excited to join MiQ to shape the future of programmatic advertising in India. In a fast-evolving digital marketing landscape, we bring our technology and data analytics expertise to drive results for our clients. My focus will be on building solutions for India and engaging with new clients and partners to drive our business goals. I look forward to building strong relations further strengthening the brand’s upcoming retail expansion.”

Rohit has a bachelor's degree in engineering in information technology from Rajasthan University and has won various accolades. Rohit is an industry thought leader who has spoken at several AdTech conferences and events.