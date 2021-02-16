General Electric names Gayatri Rath as Executive Director, Communications, GE South Asia

Gayatri Rath has joined General Electric as Executive Director, Communications, GE South Asia. She will be reporting to Mahesh Palashikar, CEO and President, South Asia GE, and globally to Rania Rustom, Chief Communications Officer, GE Global.

Rath will be responsible for strengthening the brand position for GE, enabling business objectives and serving stakeholders, as well as promoting and protecting GE’s reputation across South Asia.

Prior to joining GE, Rath worked with Pine Labs as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

Rath has been associated with several multinational brands in her 25 years of journey in the communication industry. She has helped grow several global brands in Asia. She has led communications and branding at Oracle, GE Capital, and Microsoft, in the past. She is passionate about diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and is a certified diversity professional who and has led women employee resource groups and diversity initiatives at GE, Microsoft, and Pine Labs.

Rath announced the news on her LinkedIn post that says,

“ I always wondered what it would be like to be a ‘boomerang’ employee. I found out today. Joined back #GE after eight years. I got my old email id and my employee SSO back. When I logged into the HR system I saw my old profile picture of a much younger me! Nostalgia...it feels great! While I was away the company has changed, I have changed, and the world is definitely not the same. I was still using a Blackberry when I last worked here. And wearing formal clothes to work. I most certainly had less grey hair – literally and figuratively ? Thank you, GE team, for a warm welcome today!”

