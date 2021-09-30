Network18 shareholders approve Rahul Joshi's re-appointment as MD

The special resolution to appoint Joshi as Network18 MD received 99.99% votes in its favour

Shareholders of Network18 and TV18 have approved the appointment of Rahul Joshi as the Managing Director. Additionally, the shareholders of Network18 have also voted in favour of appointing Joshi as the company's Director. TV18, which holds a 51% stake in Viacom18, is a subsidiary of Network18.

The special resolution to appoint Joshi as Network 18 MD received 99.99% votes in its favour at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company has shared. Further, 99.99% of the shareholders voted in favour of the ordinary resolution for Joshi's appointment as Director of the company.

The special resolution for Joshi's appointment as MD of TV18 was voted in by 96.195% of the company's shareholders at the AGM. The ordinary resolution for appointment of Mukesh Ambani's confidant PMS Prasad as a Director of TV18 received 99.441% favourable votes.

In July, Network18 had reappointed Rahul Joshi as MD for a three-year period beginning 9th July. Joshi is also the CEO — News and Group Editor-in-Chief of Network18.

The shareholders also approved the consideration and adoption of the Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon. The ordinary resolution for consideration and adoption of Audited Consolidated Financial Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the Report of the Auditors thereon also got the shareholder approval.

Both the companies held their respective AGM virtually on 27th September.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)