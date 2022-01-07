Myntra elevates Achint Setia as Head - Marketing & Social Commerce Business

Flipkart-owned Myntra has elevated Achint Setia as Head, Marketing & Social Commerce Business. In this role, he will build Myntra brand, loyalty program (Insider), user growth, content led commerce and Live commerce businesses.



"Starting another new chapter at Myntra helping people look good and feel good! Thanks to my teams, mentors and well wishers," Setia said in a LinkedIn post announcing his new role.



Earlier, he was VP & Business Head, Social Commerce where he was tasked with building new social commerce experiences for the Indian market at Myntra. Setia had quit Viacom18 in 2018 to join Myntra as Vice President, Marketing.



Apart from Viacom18, Setia also has had stints at McKinsey & Co and Microsoft R&D. Setia is an MBA-Strategy and Finance from the Indian School of Business and is also an alumnus of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

