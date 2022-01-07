Myntra elevates Achint Setia as Head - Marketing & Social Commerce Business

Earlier, Setia was VP & Business Head-Social Commerce

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 7, 2022 2:09 PM
achit

Flipkart-owned Myntra has elevated Achint Setia as Head, Marketing & Social Commerce Business. In this role, he will build Myntra brand, loyalty program (Insider), user growth, content led commerce and Live commerce businesses.

"Starting another new chapter at Myntra helping people look good and feel good! Thanks to my teams, mentors and well wishers," Setia said in a LinkedIn post announcing his new role.

Earlier, he was VP & Business Head, Social Commerce where he was tasked with building new social commerce experiences for the Indian market at Myntra. Setia had quit Viacom18 in 2018 to join Myntra as Vice President, Marketing.

Apart from Viacom18, Setia also has had stints at McKinsey & Co and Microsoft R&D. Setia is an MBA-Strategy and Finance from the Indian School of Business and is also an alumnus of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Achint setia Flipkart Myntra advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
dawn

Mindshare’s CFO Dawn Dickie joins You & Mr Jones Media as Partner
20 minutes ago

pepsico

PepsiCo India names George Kovoor as Senior Vice President-Beverages
1 hour ago

Byju's

Byju's appoints Adityan Kayalakal as Sr Director - Brand & Creative Strategy
1 hour ago