myclassroom appoints Atul Pokhriyal as Chief Product Officer

Updated: Mar 30, 2022 3:38 PM  | 1 min read
Ed-tech company myclassroom has announced the appointment of Atul Pokhriyal as Chief Product Officer. 

“His experience in the ed-tech industry and his passion for ensuring incredible end-user experience will make a huge impact to myclassroom as it embarks on its mission of making quality education accessible to all. As Chief Product Officer, Atul will lead the company's product strategy and build an ecosystem of differentiated learning products to drive scale up of myclassroom's operations,” the company said in a statement. 

Commenting on his appointment, Atul Pokhriyal said, "I am looking forward to building a seamless, and an impactful learning experience for our students as we take myclassroom to every corner of the country.” 

Atul is an alumnus of DTU (DCE), and FMS Delhi.

