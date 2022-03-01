Good Glamm Group appoints Gaurav Tejwani as Chief Product Officer

Prior to this, Tejwani was Head of Product at Trell and Nykaa

Good Glamm Group has appointed Gaurav Tejwani, Former Head of Product at Trell and Nykaa, as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). With over 10 years of experience in the field of digital consumer experiences within the FMCG space, Tejwani is all set to drive Good Glamm Group's vision of driving powerful technology product innovations in the commerce, media, and creator space.

He will lead product management and data science verticals for the company. Tejwani brings his expertise in managing, influencing, assisting, and directing experiences. From well-reputed companies like Nykaa, D’decor, PayU Private Limited, and many more.

Tejwani has been actively involved in every aspect of evolution and technology product innovations in his previous roles across multiple sectors.

At Good Glamm Group, he will assume the responsibilities of Chief Product Officer and drive technology product strategy thereby building scalable and innovative solutions for the Group companies. Every company within the Group has a unique value proposition for the customer and Gaurav would be instrumental in delivering it through stellar digital experiences.

“It is an exciting time to join the Good Glamm Group. Building a massive house of brands backed by digital buying experiences and content to commerce journeys hasn't been done before and we are building our own playbook. I look forward to contributing to the overall brand building process", says Gaurav Tejwani, CPO, Good Glamm Group.

“Gaurav brings with him a very unique combination of having the technical rigor of traditional FMCG marketing with a focus on consumer insights and combined with a dynamic softer skill set of agility that a new age DTC conglomerate like Good Glamm Group thrives on. Couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Good Glamm Group” says Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group”.

