My objective was to build Meta into a valuable ally for India: Ajit Mohan

Meta country head Ajit Mohan announced his departure from the company yesterday after nearly four years. Mohan will now join Snap Inc. as the President of its APAC business.



Expressing his gratitude for the "amazing opportunity" at Meta, Mohan wrote a heartfelt post on his LinkedIn page, reminiscing the time spent at the company, leading efforts in "one of its most important countries."



"I am absolutely proud of the work the team and I have done to create impact for people, creators and businesses around the country," he wrote.



He wrote that when he took over the reins of Meta back in 2019, his objective was to build an entity that would prove to be "a valuable ally to India" and play a big role in transforming its socio-economic landscape. "This is exactly what we have managed to do in the last four years," he emphasised.



During Mohan’s four-year stint, Meta’s revenue grew from nearly Rs 890 crore in FY19 to Rs 2,300 crore in FY22, almost a 2.6-fold growth. Profit has also jumped more than four-fold from Rs 65 crore to Rs 297 crore in the same period.



He also led a series of Meta investments in India including a $5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms and Meesho.



Mohan also expressed his excitement for the road ahead as he looks forward to joining Snap and being a part of the company's executive team. "Can't wait to get started!" he signed off.

