MX Player’s Abhishek Jaggi joins Way2News as National Sales Lead

Way2News, a hyperlocal digital news app, announced the appointment of Abhishek Jaggi as their National Sales Head.

Welcoming Abhishek on board, Raju Vanapala, Founder & CEO, Way2News, said, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Abhishek as he joins our team. At Way2News, our commitment has always been to deliver timely and pertinent news to our users. Abhishek Jaggi's appointment reinforces our unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional experience by expanding our user base and enhancing engagement.

Abhishek brings a profound knowledge of the digital landscape and a remarkable track record of driving growth. His expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to expand our user community and take user engagement to new heights. Our journey thus far has been exceptional, and with our team strengthened, we are poised for even more aggressive market growth. We firmly believe that Abhishek's strategic vision and hands-on approach will act as a catalyst, propelling Way2News to unprecedented success."

In his new role, Abhishek will oversee the promotion and monetization of Way2News' premium language inventory, while leveraging regional opportunities to enhance brand storytelling and venture into a fresh realm of advertising.

Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek Jaggi, National Head Sales, Way2News said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Way2News at this exciting juncture in the company's journey. It is a privilege to become a part of this forward-thinking organization that is reshaping the news industry as we know it. I eagerly anticipate harnessing my expertise in sales, business development, and digital landscape, all of which will contribute significantly to Way2News' ongoing success and expansion.”

Before joining Way2News, Abhishek held the role of National Head Lead at MX Player (OTT), where he led and managed national sales efforts for MX Player and MX Takatak. With a career spanning more than 15 years, Abhishek is a prominent figure in the industry who has held key positions at renowned media giants such as Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, Viacom 18, and Radio Mirchi.

