Mindshare India elevates Ruchi Mathur as Chief Growth Officer

Mindshare has elevated Ruchi Mathur as Chief Growth Officer – Mindshare India, effective immediately.



Mathur, who was previously Head - Client Leadership, Mindshare North & East, will now be responsible for expanding growth metrics for Mindshare through new business development and unlocking growth opportunities within existing businesses. Along with Mindshare, she will closely work with the GroupM leadership to scale in partnerships, and capability offering and drive Mindshare’s good growth agenda.

Mathur will be based out of Gurgaon and report to Amin Lakhani, Chief Executive Officer – Mindshare South Asia.

Lakhani said, “Ruchi is a passionate leader and has a proven record of driving excellent business results within the Mindshare group, in the North and East especially. She is instrumental in boosting operational efficiency for helping our clients achieve their objectives. With more than two decades of media expertise, Ruchi brings in a unique set of perspectives and skills that will help hone our strategic direction and grow our organization. I am looking forward to her continued contribution within the system and am confident that with her expertise, we will continue leading towards client delight.”



On her appointment, Mathur said, “I am thrilled to take over this new role at Mindshare. At Mindshare, our aim is to continuously focus on strong and sustainable “Good Growth”, while creating an impact for our brands, consumers, and the society at large. I would like to thank team Mindshare for believing in me and look forward to this opportunity to continue transforming our client businesses.”

