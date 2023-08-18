Meta India’s SMB portfolio under Vikas Purohit now

Purohit joined Meta in January as Head of Global Business

Meta India’s plum portfolio SMB is now under Vikas Purohit. He was recently re-designated as the Head of Small Business Group.

Archana Vohra, who had been the Director, Global Business Group, Mid-Market and Small Business at Meta India moved on recently. e4m had reported about the movement.

While Purohit could not be reached for comments, his LinkedIn profile shows that he took over the head of Small Business Group in July 2023.

Asked about the development, Meta India spokesperson declined to comment.

Before joining Meta, Purohit was the CEO of Tata CliQ. He has worked with start-ups/turnaround environments – in retail and digital domain for over two decades for brands such as bridge-to-luxury, digital, retail and fashion.

It is noteworthy that SMB advertising business ushered in windfall gains for Meta India during the pandemic. It accounts for a significant portion of Meta’s overall ad revenue in the country.

Meta India reported gross advertising revenues of Rs 16,189 crore or around $2 billion in FY22.

