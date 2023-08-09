Archana Vohra leaves Meta India

Archana Vohra, who headed Meta India’s SMB (Small and Medium-sized Business) portfolio, has moved on. The decision to leave, we learn, was Vohra's own.

She was the Director of Global Business Group, Mid Market and Small Business, at Meta India since January 2019.

Vohra confirmed the development with e4m. She indicated that she was set to join another company soon.

At Meta, her portfolio included account management, business development, agency sales and program management across Instagram, FB and Whatsapp. She had been responsible for driving the majority of the monetization across all business verticals spanning emerging and mature clients for Meta in India, says her LinkedIn profile.

With about 25 years of tech industry experience, Vohra had worked with Amazon and Times Internet in the past.

e4m had reported earlier that key executives like Avinash Pant, director of marketing; Saket Jha Saurabh, director of media partnerships; and Amrita Mukherjee, director have been laid off.

