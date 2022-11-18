Meesho VP & Head of Brand Marketing Lucky Saini moves on

Nilesh Gupta takes additional charge of branding and creative strategy

Meesho's Vice-President and Head of Brand Marketing, Lucky Saini, has moved on, as per media reports.

Saini was handling brand building, marketing and brand communications. He joined Meesho over a year ago from Vedantu.

Prior to that, he was with Dentsu India and Flipkart in senior marketing roles.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)