Meesho VP & Head of Brand Marketing Lucky Saini moves on

Nilesh Gupta takes additional charge of branding and creative strategy

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 18, 2022 6:18 PM  | 1 min read
Saini

Meesho's Vice-President and Head of Brand Marketing, Lucky Saini, has moved on, as per media reports.

Saini was handling brand building, marketing and brand communications. He joined Meesho over a year ago from Vedantu.

Prior to that, he was with Dentsu India and Flipkart in senior marketing roles.

