Mediabrands appoints Olivia Warren to Executive Leadership Team

Mediabrands has appointed Olivia Warren, Managing Director of Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS), to Mediabrands’ Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

Mark Coad, CEO Mediabrands, said he was delighted to welcome Olivia to the ELT and was confident her appointment would add immediate benefits to the business and its clients.

Coad said: “Since MBCS launched in Australia earlier this year Olivia has led the business to become a true powerhouse brand, better connecting our creative, content and experience capabilities and helping move our clients towards continued growth and success.

“She is a visionary leader initially as the driving force behind Initiative Studio’s incredible success and more recently her success at the helm of MBCS. Her passion, energy and business acumen earn her the respect and love of her team and clients alike. Her appointment to the ELT is well deserved and on behalf of all my colleagues I welcome her to the team,” Coad concluded.

On her appointment, Warren said: “I am excited about the opportunity to represent Mediabrands and bring MBCS’ perspective and capabilities to the leadership team.

“Since we launched MBCS in Australia earlier this year we have been able to offer Mediabrands’ clients greater market insights, and enhanced support for local, regional and global campaigns. It has been a pleasure to work alongside MBCS’ sister brands – including UM, Initiative and Reprise – to achieve this and I am now looking forward to working with the brand leaders as MBCS’ representative.”

Her appointment is effective immediately.

