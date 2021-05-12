Mediabrands Content Studio inks global production deal with Vice Media Group

As part of the partnership, Vice will make its entire suite of global production content capabilities and creator teams available to Mediabrands’ agencies and clients worldwide

Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) and Vice Media Group (VMG) announced today that they have formalized a global production partnership. Effective immediately, VMG will make its entire suite of global production content capabilities and creator teams available to Mediabrands’ agencies and clients worldwide.

For the first time ever, Mediabrands and its clients will gain access to all of the production teams, creators, and talent that power all of VMG’s brands including VICE, i-D, Noisey, Refinery29, VICE News, VICE Studios, and Pulse Films, globally -- focusing the partnership on creative solutions without committing to any media spend, ad buy or content placement on VMG’s media properties.

As well, Mediabrands and its clients will now have a full turnkey global production infrastructure that can develop, facilitate, and create a diverse array of brand-owned and controlled content, which can then be placed on clients’ O&O and desired media channels. VMG will likewise now have direct access to Mediabrands comprehensive portfolio of clients around the globe, as the preferred production partner, through which it can directly develop content, support, and engage on production deals.

“The VMG partnership will allow us to deliver consistent content capabilities across our top markets at the highest level regardless of media commitment,” said Brendan Gaul, Mediabrands Global Chief Content Officer. “The unbundling of media and content is a gamechanger in the way we can quickly respond to a client’s content need anywhere, for any use with exceptional creativity.”

Co-brokered by Brett Henenberg, MBCS’s Global Head of Production, and VMG’s Senior Vice President of Global Production, Dan Bowen, the partnership marks the first deal from Interpublic’s newest creative practice since launching in November 2020. “The power of this partnership is that it allows us to deliver high quality, low cost, fast and agile production. The old saying ‘you can only choose two between good, fast and cheap’ no longer applies as the global scale of this deal allows us to truly deliver all three anywhere in the world”, added Henenberg.

Mediabrands emerging film and television development practice will also benefit from the MBCS/VMG deal. Through the partnership Pulse Films will co-develop a slate of original entertainment properties with Mediabrands’ TRAVERSE32, founded by Gaul and Henenberg last December.

Dan Bowen, Senior Vice President of Global Production, VMG said, “We are thrilled to kick off this partnership. The IPG Mediabrands team understands the best way to tap into our extensive offering at VMG and will bring VMG a level of first-person brand access media companies rarely get. With production across the full spectrum leading and media supporting, together we are positioned for some exciting work and creative collaboration.”

Davud Karbassioun, Global President of Commercials & Branded, Pulse Films, said, "Brendan & Brett have a unique track record for guiding their diverse portfolio of brands to properly create and own entertainment IP in a truly innovative, meaningful and rewarding way. There is a big opportunity for brands at the heart of this partnership that we are excited to dive into with TRAVERSE32."

