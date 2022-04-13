Max Life Insurance elevates Rahul Talwar as Chief Marketing Officer

He takes over from Aalok Bhan who has left the organization after 10 years

Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Rahul Talwar as the Chief Marketing Officer. Talwar takes over from Aalok Bhan who has left the organization after a 10 -year-long association in various pivotal roles.

“In his elevated role, Talwar leads the marketing (brand, channel, customer), corporate communications, consumer insights and customer obsession agenda of the Company. He will be instrumental in enabling consumer and brand connect for all stakeholders, delivering on the promise of making Max Life the most admired life insurance brand. As the Chief Customer Officer of Max Life, Rahul continues to drive the customer strategy and governance to execute on company’s customer centric vision,” the company said.

A seasoned marketing professional with over 17 years of experience, Rahul has had successful stints in the FMCG sector with leading companies - PepsiCo India, Pladis India (McVitie’s Biscuits) and the Aditya Birla Group. At Pepsico India, Rahul steered brand agenda for leading trademarks (Lay’s Chips, 7up, Mirinda). Rahul joined Max Life in 2018 and has since played a key role in accelerating the brand quotient and steering marketing partnership with distribution to strengthen the company’s industry leadership amongst the private insurance players.

Based in Max Life’s corporate office in Gurugram, Rahul reports to Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Max Life Insurance.

Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “Rahul has been an exceptional people’s leader, a brand evangelist and a keen change advocate within the organization. His sharp marketing acumen, deep consumer insights and strategic focus has strengthened the goodwill and reputation of the brand amongst our customers. Rahul’s experience and expertise will be valuable in shaping the next level of our brand journey aligned with our business objectives. I also thank Aalok for his invaluable contribution to the organization and wish him well for the future.”

Commenting on his new role, Rahul Talwar said, “The life insurance industry is constantly evolving, bringing along the need to establish an ‘always on approach’ with new-age customers. These dynamics have created more opportunities to be creative, receptive and connected in our relationships with stakeholders. I am delighted with this recognition and thankful to Prashant Tripathy and the Max Life leadership for reposing faith and for considering me for this position. I look forward to contributing in the new role and further enhancing the brand value of Max Life Insurance.”

Rahul Talwar is an alumnus of Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad and a Bachelor of Physics from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi.

