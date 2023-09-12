Max Healthcare appoints Mayank Mathur as Senior VP – Marketing

Max Healthcare has appointed Mayank Mathur as Senior Vice President – Marketing.

Making the announcement on his LinkedIn profile, Mathur said, “Happy to share that I am starting a new chapter in my career as the Senior Vice President – Marketing at Max Healthcare . I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible leaders, colleagues, family & friends who have guided & supported me through my journey.”

Mathur was earlier associated with Apollo Hospitals as Senior General Manager- Brand & Integrated Marketing Communications (Growth & Revenue).

With over 16 years of experience in Consumer Marketing, Communications, Brand Strategy & Digital Marketing, Mathur has successfully launched new brands, products, e-commerce portals and mobile apps through my career.

In the past, he has also worked with JK Lakshmi Cement, SRL Diagnostics (Subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare) and Bharti Airtel.

Mathur holds an MBA in Marketing from University Business School (UBS, Chandigarh), Panjab University, and have completed various management development programmes from IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, and Xavier Institute of Management.

