Mansi Darbar moves on from IN10 Media Network

Mansi Darbar, Network VP – Corporate Strategy & Development at the IN10 Media Network has stepped down from her post.

Darbar had joined the company in January 2020 with the mandate to navigate the network strategically in the media and entertainment space. During her tenure, the company expanded from one channel to three business verticals – 5 linear TV channels, 2 OTT platforms, and a production house. In the process, she initiated numerous strategic partnerships – local and global – for the network.

She spearheaded the launch of the network’s first GEC channel, Ishara,which was launched in March 2021 and kids’ entertainment channel, Gubbare, in November 2020.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network said, “Mansi has played an integral part in our network’s growth journey and we are grateful for her valuable contribution to the business. I thank her for her efforts and wish her good luck for future.”

Commenting on her journey at the network, Darbar said, “As a determined and a passionate professional, I love building businesses and when the opportunity came knocking, I took on the challenge. It has been an overwhelming journey to be a part of the expansion process from EPIC to IN10 Media Network. I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Aditya for believing in me. And wish the very best to the network for all its future endeavors.”

A media and entertainment enthusiast with over 13 years of experience, prior to joining the network Darbar was a part of the core founding team of ‘Applause Entertainment’, India’s first Content & IP Studio by the Aditya Birla Group. She was also a core founding team member at ALT Balaji, India’s first home-grown OTT platform.

She will be with the network till January 2022 for a smooth transition.

