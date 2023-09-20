Manoj Mathan named CEO of Radio Mango

Manoj Mathan has been appointed as the CEO of Malayala Manorama's Radio Mango.

On LinkedIn, he wrote about his new role, saying: I would like to thank Amit Mathew and Suresh Pillai for their support during the recruitment process and for trusting me with this huge responsibility.

I would also like to again thank all my former bosses, mentors, and colleagues from Mirchi as well as all my well wishers for their invaluable contributions to my career and personal growth.

I am eager to meet my new colleagues, learn from all the stakeholders of the business and to build new, strong relationships whilst also ensuring Radio Mango scales new heights.

Prior to this, Mathan was associated with Mirchi for over 15 years.

He stepped down as Mirchi's EVP & Head Of International Business in August.

Mathan has two decades of experience in Business and Operations Management, Sales, Marketing, People Management, Content Strategy, Creation, and Management, especially in the four southern regional languages.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)