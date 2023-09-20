Manoj Mathan named CEO of Radio Mango

Manoj Mathan has been appointed as the CEO of Malayala Manorama's Radio Mango.
On LinkedIn, he wrote about his new role, saying: I would like to thank Amit Mathew and Suresh Pillai for their support during the recruitment process and for trusting me with this huge responsibility.
I would also like to again thank all my former bosses, mentors, and colleagues from Mirchi as well as all my well wishers for their invaluable contributions to my career and personal growth.
I am eager to meet my new colleagues, learn from all the stakeholders of the business and to build new, strong relationships whilst also ensuring Radio Mango scales new heights.
Prior to this, Mathan was associated with Mirchi for over 15 years.
He stepped down as Mirchi's EVP & Head Of International Business in August.
Mathan has two decades of experience in Business and Operations Management, Sales, Marketing, People Management, Content Strategy, Creation, and Management, especially in the four southern regional languages.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ipsos India ropes in Shalini Sinha to lead Brand Health Tracking & Creative Excellence
Sinha moves from Creativeland Asia where she was CEO-Consumer Insights Division and Director-Strategy
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
Ipsos has roped in Shalini Sinha to spearhead the two key verticals of Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) in India.
Sinha will be designated Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) and will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.
Her remit at Ipsos India will be primarily to drive the business in the areas of brand and communications for Ipsos’ global partnership clients and the repertoire of leading home-grown companies and contribute to thought leadership. Her key focus area and priority will also be to leverage the business potential in the southern region of India. She moves from Creativeland Asia Pvt Ltd where she was CEO, Consumer Insights Division and Director, Strategy. Though based in Bengaluru, her mandate is for pan India.
Commenting on Sinha’s appointment, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “Brand Health Tracking and Creative Excellence have both undergone a major renaissance at Ipsos, with new thinking of brand success framework and its key 3 pillars of expectations, context and empathy which clients are extensively adopting to shape expectations, operating from the space of empathy and understanding the role brands play in the lives of consumers (context);it has resonated well with consumers in driving their purchase decisions. Sinha, with her domain expertise and experience will further reinforce Ipsos’s position in brand and communication in India.”
“We have a large portfolio of solutions within brand and communication, which include brand activation tracking, brand equity measurement, creative development, creative assessment, creative in-market, digital DIY solutions and to top it all a spanking new Brand Success Framework for clients to implement new thinking to connect with their core target groups and improve market shares and enhance consumer stickiness,” added Shalini Sinha.
"I firmly believe that our BHT practice holds immense potential by leveraging Ipsos' robust research methodologies and cutting-edge technologies which are geared to match the pace of consumer and brand evolution today. Furthermore, Ipsos’ CRE practice stands out for its expertise, tailor-made solutions that are designed to address the specific needs of each client, advanced methodologies and actionable recommendations, making it a trusted partner for businesses," added Sinha.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Criteo appoints Mohit H Chablani as Head of Sales – Enterprise, India
Prior to joining Criteo, Mohit worked as Associate Director – Sales at Affinity Inc. (mCanvas)
By e4m Staff | Sep 18, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Criteo has appointed Mohit H Chablani as the Head of Sales – Enterprise, India.
In this role, he will be responsible to carve out the next phase of growth for the India region.
Prior to joining Criteo, Mohit worked as Associate Director – Sales at Affinity Inc. (mCanvas), where he was responsible for revenue generation for the South and East region and was instrumental in significantly growing the South region and creating + growing the digital branding business in the East region. Mohit is a professional and sales leader with an experience of more than 17+ years in sales.
His prior candidature includes Gameloft, an established and leading mobile video games developer worldwide; Zedo (acquired by Discovery) was a US and India-based advertising technology company that provided several online advertising products and services to Internet publishers, advertisers, and agencies and Directi (Media.net) comprises of a group of tech businesses.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ipsos India ropes in Shalini Sinha
Sinha will spearhead 2 key verticals-- Brand Health Tracking & Creative Excellence
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 4:09 PM | 3 min read
Ipsos, a custom market research company, has roped in Shalini Sinha to spearhead the two key verticals of Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) in India, with immediate effect.
Sinha will be designated Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking (BHT) & Creative Excellence (CRE) and will report to Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India. Her remit at Ipsos India will be primarily to drive the business in the areas of brand and communications for Ipsos’ global partnership clients and the repertoire of leading home-grown companies and contribute to thought leadership. Her key focus area and priority will also be to leverage the business potential in the southern region of India. She moves from Creativeland Asia Pvt Ltd where she was CEO, Consumer Insights Division and Director, Strategy. Though based in Bengaluru, her mandate is for pan India.
Commenting on Sinha’s appointment, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “Brand Health Tracking and Creative Excellence have both undergone a major renaissance at Ipsos, with new thinking of brand success framework and its key 3 pillars of expectations, context and empathy which clients are extensively adopting to shape expectations, operating from the space of empathy and understanding the role brands play in the lives of consumers (context);it has resonated well with consumers in driving their purchase decisions. Sinha, with her domain expertise and experience will further reinforce Ipsos’s position in brand and communication in India.”
“We have a large portfolio of solutions within brand and communication, which include brand activation tracking, brand equity measurement, creative development, creative assessment, creative in-market, digital DIY solutions and to top it all a spanking new Brand Success Framework for clients to implement new thinking to connect with their core target groups and improve market shares and enhance consumer stickiness,” added Shalini Sinha, Group Service Line Leader, Brand Health Tracking & Creative Excellence, Ipsos India.
"I firmly believe that our BHT practice holds immense potential by leveraging Ipsos' robust research methodologies and cutting-edge technologies which are geared to match the pace of consumer and brand evolution today. Furthermore, Ipsos’ CRE practice stands out for its expertise, tailor-made solutions that are designed to address the specific needs of each client, advanced methodologies and actionable recommendations, making it a trusted partner for businesses," added Sinha.
With work experience spanning over two decades, Sinha has worked with leading market research companies, handling both qualitative and quantitative research work for clients across Consumer-Packaged Goods sector, with strategic client work and counsel in brands and communications, extensively, primarily for FMCG, consumer durables, automotive, alcobev, tobacco and lifestyle products.
Sinha is an alumnus of Jaipuria Institute of Management.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gati appoints Palani B as Head-Digital Marketing
Palani holds two-and-half decades of experience spanning across verticals
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Gati Express and Supply Chain has appointed Palani B (Palani Balasundaram) as Head-Digital Marketing, Gati Limited. In this role, Palani will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and managing the overall digital marketing and analytics strategy at GESCPL.
Palani, a Digital Marketing & Analytics Veteran, holds two and half decades of experience spanning across verticals such as Banking, Investments, Real Estate, Education, Fashion, Hospitality, Health, FMCG, Software, Server, Storage & Cloud domains. His diverse skill set includes Digital Operations, Demand Generation, Customer Experience Management (CEM), Customer Data Platform (CDP), Competitive Intelligence, Marketing Automation, and Strategy.
Palani was formerly at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Welcoming Palani B, Pirojshaw (Phil) Sarkari, MD and CEO, Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. (GESCPL) said, “Palani's extensive industry knowledge and expertise align with GESCPL's commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. His leadership is poised to drive the company’s digital transformation journey, creating a more customer-focused and data-driven approach in the rapidly evolving logistics landscape. We are thrilled to welcome Palani as our new Digital Head, with his exceptional expertise, honed through successful collaborations with global organizations, we are confident that Palani will bring a wealth of experience to our team, driving our digital presence to new heights.”
Commenting on his appointment, Palani B, Head Digital Marketing, Gati Limited said, "I am delighted to be a part of GESCPL, a pioneer in express logistics. I am a firm believer in Collaborative Intelligence and I feel privileged to get an opportunity to collaborate with the team of experts with exceptional calibre at GESCPL. I am looking forward to leveraging each other’s expertise and diverse skill sets to drive strategic brand and marketing Initiatives to build superior customer engagement. We are committed to delivering measurable results for all our stakeholders."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jupiter ropes in Swiggy’s Anuj Rathi as Chief Product & Marketing Officer
Rathi was SVP of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 12:14 PM | 2 min read
Jupiter has roped in Anuj Rathi, ex-SVP of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, as its first Chief Product and Marketing Officer.
He will work closely with founder and CEO Jitendra Gupta in accelerating Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful.
With more than 18 years of experience, the IIT-Kanpur alumnus brings rich experience and insights from his stints at Indian e-commerce startups like Swiggy, Flipkart and corporations like Walmart.
In his last stint at Swiggy, Rathi had led product, marketing, growth, financial services, partnerships and was instrumental in launching industry-first offerings like Swiggy One , Instamart & Gourmet, among many others. At Jupiter Money, he will play a key leadership role in redefining the personal finance experience for Indian consumers.
Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO of Jupiter said, “On behalf of team Jupiter, I would like to extend our warmest welcome to Anuj. Having someone of Anuj’s pedigree, experience and track record will be an invaluable asset to Jupiter as we continue to double down on our mission of enabling financial wellness for millions of Indians. We felt that Anuj is the most suited leader to play an important role for Jupiter’s next phase of growth. I am personally very excited to welcome him to Jupiter Money.”
Speaking about his new role, Anuj said, “India is now expecting delightful customer experiences in many spheres of their lives including their personal finance experience. I resonated deeply with Jupiter’s mission to make financial wellness for millions of Indians easy and delightful. I'm looking forward to working with Jiten and the team at Jupiter to improve our customers’ relationship with money and financial aspirations.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nielsen names Karthik Rao as CEO
Former CEO David Kenny will now be Executive Chairman
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 7:34 PM | 1 min read
Nielsen has named Karthik Rao as its chief executive officer.
David Kenny, who was the CEO since 2018, will now be the Executive Chairman.
Rao was chief of Nielsen's audience measurement business since the beginning of this year, said media reports.
Prior to this, he was Nielsen's chief operating officer for three years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Saurabh Vatsa resigns from Citroen India
Vatsa is the Brand Head of the automobile company
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Saurabh Vatsa has reportedly stepped down as the Brand Head of the automobile company Citroen India. A news report mentioned that Vatsa has tendered his resignation. He was elevated just two years ago to head the brand in India.
Previously, Vatsa served as Senior Director for Marketing Operations and Corporate Communication in India. He joined Citeron in 2018 while the company was setting up its operations in India.
Vatsa holds an MBA with a specialisation in Marketing from the IIM New Delhi. He began his career in the automotive industry with Daewoo Motors India, in the Sales Planning division. He moved to General Motors in 1998 and held various positions in Marketing, Product Planning, Sales and New Business Development.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube