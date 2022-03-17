Manoj Jagyasi quits Zee Media as Chief Revenue Officer

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Manoj Jagyasi has quit the company after a 1.9-year stint. Jagyasi had joined the company as Executive Cluster Head Sales in July 2020. He was elevated as CRO in April 2021.

Sources have said that Jagyasi is currently serving his notice period. It is learned that former News Nation President Sales & Marketing Abhay Ojha is joining Zee Media and is most likely to replace Jagyasi.

An email sent to Zee Media didn't elicit any response till the time of filing this report.

As CRO, Jagyasi is credited for turning around the regional cluster of Zee Media comprising channels like Zee UP/UK, Zee MP/Chhattisgarh, Zee Bihar/Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee 24 Taas, and Zee 24 Kalak.

Prior to Zee Media, he was Executive Cluster Head (Revenue Head) at Zee Entertainment where he managed the sales for eight news channels and one entertainment channel. Before that, he was National Sales Head at Zee Unimedia, which used to be the ad sales arm of Zee Entertainment.

In a career spanning close to two decades, Jagyasi has also worked with companies like iTV Network, and ETV News Network (TV18).

