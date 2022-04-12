Manisha Kapoor elevated as CEO of ASCI

Kapoor has been the Secretary-General of the organization since 2020

Manisha Kapoor has been elevated as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). Kapoor announced her latest move through a LinkedIn post. She has been the secretary-general at ASCI since 2020.

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at The Advertising Standards Council of India!”, she said in her post.

Kapoor further said, “It is my absolute privilege to lead a rocking team that has relentlessly pushed itself to deliver better, and adapted itself to the transformation we are in the midst of at ASCI. Many senior professionals have selflessly volunteered their time and resources to ASCI, believing in our efforts and our potential. Unstinting support and guidance from the board led by Subhash Kamath has meant that we have dreamt some pretty audacious dreams and are making them happen”.

With a rich experience of over 25 years, Kapoor has been helping companies establish and nurture brands through brand building, new product development, marketing strategy development as well as media strategies. She has also helped businesses grow and differentiate through the integration of social development goals into business and brand strategy. I have worked with Corporates, NGOs, Foundations and International development organizations develop programs that work effectively for business while simultaneously creating social impact.

Prior to joining ASCI, Kapoor worked with companies like Hindustan Unilever and Johnson & Johnson India, Kotak Mahindra among others.

