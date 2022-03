Manish Menghani elevated as Director, Content Licencing-Prime Video & Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime Video Head of Acquisition - India Content Manish Menghani has been elevated as Director, Content Licencing for Prime Video and Amazon Studios, as per his updated LinkedIn profile.



Menghani has been serving as Head of Acquisition - India Content since April 2016. Prior to joining Amazon Prime Video, he was AVP & Head of Content, Hungama.



He began his professional career as Manager Programming with Reliance Broadcast Network. He was elevated as Programming Head 92.7 Big FM in February 2009.



He is an alumnus of SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

