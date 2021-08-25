Mamaearth ropes in Zairus Master as Chief Business Officer

Mamaearth has appointed Zairus Master as Chief Business Officer, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. In his current capacity, he will be leading the revenue functions and develop a strategic roadmap to further accelerate the brand's growth and expansion.

Mamaearth has grown exponentially over the past few years and is expanding at a rapid rate and to build upon the business, the brand has added Zarius to the team. With over 24 years of experience across FMCG and telecom, he will utilize his expertise to identify and explore long-range strategies. With a post-graduation from IIM, Lucknow, Zairus has worked has experience with renowned brands like Unilever, Nokia, Airtel and Shine under his belt.

In accepting the position, Zairus stated, “Honasa Consumer is going from strength to strength with brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co.; one being a purpose-driven brand and the other providing science-backed solutions for skincare. The organization has changed the way FMCG companies conduct business, and I am proud to be part of the leadership team. I look forward to being a part of the trailblazing growth of the brands and company.”

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Alagh, Co-founder, and CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. said,“As we continue to grow the Honasa Consumer portfolio, it is important to get the right people on board to give the right push to the brand before you take it forward. Zairus brings with him a great mix of experience across traditional consumer giants like HUL & Airtel combined with running a digital product business which we believe is the right combination of experiences needed to grow a digitally-driven consumer business like ours. “

Zairus Master will be based out of the Gurgaon office and this appointment comes on the heels of other critical and strategic additions to the leadership team of Mamaearth.

