Mamaearth founder clarifies valuation concerns
In a social media post, Varun Alagh has said the valuation discovery will take place after conversations with investors
Mamaearth founder Varun Alagh has clarified that in the company's draft red herring prospectus there is no mention of valuation.
In a social media post, Alagh said the valuation discovery will take place over time after conversations with the investor community.
JOY has been increasing its marketing budget year after year: Poulomi Roy, RSH Global
The CMO of RSH Global talks about the company's most well-known brand JOY, how it supports women’s rights and why it prefers traditional marketing over influencer marketing
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 5, 2023 9:05 AM | 5 min read
The beauty and skincare industry has seen a spurt in popularity in the past few years since consumers are becoming more conscious about their choice of products. Unsurprisingly, skincare brands have been growing at a rapid pace. One such brand is JOY Personal Care, which is a part of the RSH Global brand. A homegrown brand which has been operating for more than three decades, it holds itself true to being a fearless company and standing up for women’s rights. They have a whole range of products dedicated to acid attack survivors.
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of RSH Global, spoke to e4m about the brand, what the next year looks like and the future of the skincare industry in India.
Excerpts:
Tell us about JOY Personal Care as a brand and how it began.
This company started in Kolkata around 35 to 36 years ago approximately as a homegrown company making personal care products, and more so it was from a trading perspective. In the year 2011, when the business kept growing in demand, the company thought of getting into mass media advertising to ensure more increase in product sales.
2011 is when the first television ad of Anushka Sharma went up. In the year 2015, we realized that while we are advertising, we need to have a more strategic approach to it. So that's when they decided to change the face of the organization from a trading to a marketing perspective.
Once we did that, the turnaround of the brand happened. We figured out a space called "Beautiful by Nature." We realized most women have this innate pressure in themselves to look a certain way and behave a certain way. We then said, "Why don't we do something? Why not make this brand speak a language which will make them stop and think about themselves?"
So, we focused on making products that help in maintaining beauty and not accentuating beauty.
Then we spoke about the way advertising has, over the years, sold the wrong notions of beauty to women in India. That's more or less been the journey.
What kind of marketing techniques has worked for the company in the past and what kind of advertising are you looking at for the future?
It has been 5 to 6 years since we have actively started marketing. Our competition is from the multinationals to the new-age brands of the world. I think the awareness that JOY has created in the last five years is purely because we have been fearless in terms of what we speak and what we stand for.
During the pandemic, we distributed one lakh sanitization products to the sex workers and transgender people of Kolkata. We made a film that talks about the ways beauty has been sold to women across India for many years. We have taken digs at ourselves as the so-called skincare industry, the beauty standards imposed on women and the way we have been portraying beauty.
We believe in having a brand voice, sticking to it year after year, using mass media to promote it, having a consistent brand message and taking audacious steps fearlessly.
That worked in our favour, but we still have a long way to go for sure.
The beauty and skincare industry looks at a lot of promotion through influencer marketing. Does JOY have plans on venturing into that?
I think in the last couple of years, we have seen an influx in boutique products that are made and sold through social ecommerce.
This space of personal care has a lot of subtexts in it. So we are into FMCG but we are into personal care of FMCG and skincare to be precise. We've always had the luxury and the budget to use mass communication as platform to promote ourselves. Fortunately, or unfortunately, the last couple of years have seen a lot of people making niche products or products which are made for specific needs in the beauty space and they didn't have the bandwidth to use television. So their first option is to go by social ecommerce, influencer marketing and all.
There is an influx of digital, but what is the relationship? If you look at any medium agnostic of your brand, each is doing right.
How much is the influence of those mediums on my consumers? I do a filtration to decide whether we will go with influencer marketing and content creator or take my brand and advertise where the content is being created. In a larger way, I understand what roles they are going to play in the life of my brand.
There is no denying the fact that influencer marketing has been growing, but we as a brand started off from there (television) and then there are these new-age mediums.
I need to decide and understand and acknowledge the fact that how much of it is affecting my consumers.
Do you see a rise in your adex budget for next year?
Yes, year after year we have been increasing our budget. Currently, I say it is over Rs 100 crore that we spend overall in every aspect of marketing.
What do you think of the future of the skincare industry in India?
Consumerism is on the rise everywhere across all industries. We will see a lot of disposable income as a part of being in the skincare industry. I think there will be a lot of personalisation and creating new needs for consumers. People's regime will also comprise the use of more skincare products. They will start to realise that it's important to use products from trusted brands and not just use any product that is trending in the market.
What kind of expansion plans are you looking at?
We will have geographical expansion with deeper penetration into spaces like West Bengal and Maharashtra. We'll be introducing new products and also have a manufacturing unit in the works. There will also be a third, larger manufacturing unit, but it will take some time, a couple of years, to set up as well. So, in terms of product offering, the influence of infrastructure and marketing endeavours, these are lined up for us.
Virender Sehwag asks McDonald’s India #WhatsHappening
The cricket legend took to Twitter to ‘remind McDonald’s India about his name’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 4:49 PM | 1 min read
McDonald’s India has joined hands with the legendary cricketer Virender Sehwag, who is set to reveal his upcoming ‘Favourite’.
The McDelivery app of McDonald’s India has put out a notification saying ‘Vasu’s Favourite Coming Soon’.
Taken by surprise by his wrong name, Sehwag took to Twitter and asked McDonald’s India, #WhatsHappening and his name is ‘Virender Sehwag’. The brand replies to him with just ‘Oopppps #WhatsHappening’. This thread attracted attention from various prominent brands such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Jio, PhonePe, Myntra, IKEA India and others. They also joined the conversation on #WhatsHappening.
MY NAME IS VIRENDER SEHWAG! @mcdonaldsindia #WhatsHappening pic.twitter.com/vS9gNmpuuI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 4, 2023
Infidigit bags SEO mandate for SBI Life Insurance
Infidigit is set to create a strategy to organically boost SBI Life’s ranking through its interactive website
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 4:51 PM | 2 min read
Infidigit has bagged the SEO mandate for SBI Life Insurance.
As part of the mandate, Infidigit is all set to create a strategy to organically boost SBI Life’s ranking through its interactive website and further consolidate brand SBI Life’s strong online identity.
Kaushal Thakkar, Infidigit’s Founder and Managing Director said, “Infidigit is proud to have SBI Life Insurance as one of our esteemed clients. SBI Life is one of the most credible and reputed insurers in the Indian life insurance space. In the post covid era, a large number of Indians have realized the importance of securing their family’s financial future and the effects of this can be seen on Google search. Google has become a crucial touchpoint for brands as users turn to Google for quick answers. We aim to further drive organic traffic and rankings by optimizing for both users and search engines.”
Speaking on the development, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “We are excited to onboard Infidigit for taking over the SEO responsibilities for SBI Life Insurance and look forward to their valuable strategic direction that will further enhance SBI Life’s online presence. Looking at Infidigit’s notable SEO work, we are optimistic that the team will enhance SBI Life’s presence and grow our website’s organic traffic and enhance online ranking.”
How PR & digital marketing have become a catalyst for healthcare brands since the pandemic
Guest Column: Parag Dhurke, Director, Gloocal Communications, talks about how the PR and digital marketing industry is driving Indian healthcare brands
By Parag Dhurke | Jan 4, 2023 2:25 PM | 3 min read
In India, hospitals are frequently seen as being more philanthropic in character, and the business component of running them is frequently disregarded. Public Media Solution attempts to address this issue by assisting healthcare providers and medical institutions in gaining the required market traction. The firm enables hospitals and medical professionals to communicate with their audience and portray the essence of their distinct brands through healthcare marketing.
We are at an age when digital technology plays a huge part in everyday life. India is most affected by online advertising services, with an expected CAGR of 18.8 per cent from 2020 to 2025. PR impacts public perception, shaping how we see the world. There will always be a need to be heard and seen.
In this article, Parag Dhurke, Director of Gloocal Communications Pvt Ltd and GC Digital LLP, discusses how the "PR and digital marketing industry is driving things forward for Indian healthcare brands by helping them engage with the right audience in a creative and meaningful way."
According to the author, the healthcare industry in the nation is extremely competitive, and healthcare marketing is now more important than ever. No matter what city you reside in, there will always be a fierce rivalry between hospitals and healthcare facilities, he claims. The competitiveness in the healthcare sector has greatly intensified, particularly since Covid. To gain the attention they deserve, healthcare facilities and medical professionals now need to stand out from the competition.
In the words of Bill Gates, "If I had to spend my last dollar, I would invest in public relations." Brands are more aware of this than ever. The PR communications and digital marketing sector's function has expanded to include serving as a highly important adviser to any brand rather than only focusing on media attention and stories.
The art of storytelling has become quite popular. By using narratives that convey a tale, a concept, or a company's ethos, this business today places more emphasis on engaging and connecting with the proper audience than on advertising a brand or product. Additionally, unlike in the past, PR initiatives supported by data analytics are now essential for companies to analyse the impact of a story as well as for PR professionals.
Last but not the least, authenticity has become more important than ever, especially in the wake of the epidemic. While it is always the goal to create interesting dialogues and tailored experiences, the "human link" has grown to be essential for customers to identify any company with authenticity.
Public relations and digital marketing services not only assist you in creating a wonderful reputation but come to your assistance in times of need. Nearly every business in the healthcare sector - be it Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centre or Pharma companies, needs public relations and digital marketing services to boost awareness and protect the image of the brand. By employing a positive strategy, PR and marketing firms create a strong brand resonance and deliver the appropriate message to the right audience at the right time. This makes PR and digital marketing one of the most important factors that may dramatically change the profitability and outcomes of a healthcare setup.
We frequently ignore COMMUNICATION, which is the cornerstone of our profession, in the course of our daily work routines, in the rush to continually share fresh ideas with clients, or in an effort to be proactive. Keeping communications straightforward, succinct, and unambiguous is one industry lesson my team and I make sure to follow at all costs.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Ad spend at Rs 390 cr, profit at Rs 14 cr: What bodes for Mamaearth’s IPO plans?
Mamaearth’s parent company, which seeks to raise funds through IPO, faces public scrutiny as its marketing splurge came to fore
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 4, 2023 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Honasa Consumer, the owner of the skincare brand Mamaearth, which seeks to raise around Rs 2,900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) faces public scrutiny following the submission of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India on December 29.
It has emerged that Honasa spent Rs. 390 crore in marketing and promotional activities in 2022, a whopping 42 percent of its sales (Rs 932 crore), as per the DRHP.
In the same year, the Sequoia Capital-backed company posted a meagre Rs 14.4 crore as profits. It is noteworthy that Honsa became a unicorn in 2022.
This was not the first time that the company spent huge money on marketing activities. In the year 2021 as well, when Honsa incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1,330 crore, its advertising and promotional spends were around Rs 180 crore which also corresponds to more than 42 percent of its sales (Rs 426 crore).
This poses serious questions over the functioning and marketing strategy of the startup also owns brands like Just4Kids and BBlunt as well.
(Source: Draft Red Herring Prospectus filed at SEBI)
"Mamaearth reminds us of the edutech startup BYJU’s whose promotional expenses touched Rs 2,200 Cr in FY21 even as the company incurred losses to the tune of Rs 4,500 Cr,” an industry expert says.
In 2022, the company spent Rs 50 lakh in CSR activities, in 2021, it spent none.
Its balance sheet also reflects that the directors (promoters Varun and Ghazal Alagh) drew zero salary from the company though they hold a significant percentage of equity share capital.
Valuation being questioned
Amid volatile markets, when brands like boAt Lifestyle, and Snapdeal have withdrawn plans to go public, people are questioning Honasa's bold move for IPO, apart from its valuations.
Mamaearth is reportedly seeking a valuation of Rs. 24,000 crore ($3 billion) against revenue of Rs. 943 crore which have raised many eyebrows.
Netizens and marketing experts are comparing its IPO to that of Paytm's. Twitter and LinkedIn users had a field day with many speculating that the company would meet the same fate at Paytm.
“People are making assumptions based on publicly available information. However, the company’s value is determined by merchant bankers closer to the IPO date,” an expert insisted.
It expects to raise about Rs 400 crore through a fresh issue of shares and the rest through an Offer For Sale (OFS) of about 4.7 crore shares.
Vinod Cookware is associate sponsor for MasterChef India
The show will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLiv
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 3:05 PM | 3 min read
As part of the associate sponsorship, Vinod Intelligent Cookware will aid home cooks in creating stellar dishes that will surely impress the respected judges - Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, & Garima Arora. This will be followed by a launch of their ‘MasterChef Range’ of products.
Vinod Cookware is partnering with competitive cooking show MasterChef India as their associate sponsor. The show, with eminent celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, & Garima Arora as judges, premiered on 2nd January. It will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLiv.
“As part of the associate sponsorship, the home cooks will use Vinod Cookware for creating their masterful dishes to win the judges over. The show will also feature a complete rack branded and stocked with Vinod Cookware’s superlative products. Highlighting their cutting-edge technology, products such as Vinod’s Platinum, Hanos, Zest Inducto, Hard Anodised, Stainless-Steel Cookware, Europa, and Outer-Lid Pressure Cookers will be showcased throughout the reality show. With that, the brand will take up multiple advertising slots between segments as part of the deal. The premium cookware company is focusing on strengthening its brand equity while gaining a favorable spotlight from its audience,” the company said in a release.
“Vinod Intelligent Cookware has always advocated for hassle-free but excellent cooking. With the new season of MasterChef India, this message will reach our potential target audiences loud and clear, nationwide. Our brand’s expertise is rooted in a deep understanding of the diverse cuisines & cultures that are ingrained in us, making it the perfect pick for both modern & conventional Indian kitchens. Having utilized some leading GEC shows for advertising, partnering with MasterChef India to establish our prominent national presence felt like the right next step. We believe this collaboration will facilitate us to make the act of cooking feel less like a task and get more people excited about it”, said Sunil Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware.
Sandeep Mehrotra, Head – Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India | Culver Max Entertainment shares, “At Sony Pictures Networks India, feel very proud to associate with brands that resonate with our shows. With MasterChef India, we are sure brand Vinod Cookware will attract the right target audience. MasterChef India that is all set to premiere starting 2nd January at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV, we feel proud to learn that brands are excited about the show. We’ve also witnessed good traction across categories. This is our first association with Vinod Cookware, and I am sure together we will scout for extended associations as it will enable us to deliver the right message and bring out the core brand values to our trusted brand partners.”
McDonald’s Emily in Paris placement: Tastes off or just fine?
The brand integration seems jarring and doesn’t go well with the French culture showcased in the Netflix show, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 3, 2023 11:26 AM | 3 min read
On December 23, 2022, Netflix launched the third season of its popular comedy-drama series, ‘Emily In Paris’. The show has a strong brand integration with McDonald’s weaved with the storyline. Netizens have, however, called it out as a “big McDonald's advertisement”.
The said episode comes across as the brand trying to promote how chic the restaurant chain is in France and its new product – McBaguette. In the show, the brand is seen showcasing itself as a legacy brand trying to adapt to the culture of France by making a product that will be liked by French consumers. Interestingly, McDonald’s France launched the product in 2012 for a limited time. However, it kept on visiting the menu.
The new season of Lily Collins-starring ‘Emily in Paris’ is turning out to be an experiment for Netflix’s ad business.
e4m asked experts and viewers if they found the integration well-blended or blatantly placed.
Neha Mewawalla, Co-founder, WIFE, said the whole series seemed like an advertisement for McDonald’s, as the brand was being featured several times. “To be honest, the whole season had McDonald’s in it, not just the first episode. It felt like it was there quite a bit, it was a bit much.”
Speaking on brand integration, she said, “The integration feels jarring as the storyline shows a very luxurious lifestyle. They used shock marketing with respect to the brand. There are many subtle integrations in the series like with luxury bag brands and Apple devices. With McDonald’s, it was very upfront.”
Sharing the viewer’s perspective was Salomi Thakur from Mumbai, “I never thought of McDonald’s when it came to Paris. It didn’t look like a marketing thing because the character was given an opportunity to pitch for the brand.”
Independent social media strategist Takshi said, “As a viewer, I felt that the story/content was not executed/written properly. The brand was shown in a way that outdid the content. The consumer is not supposed to know that the show is trying to promote a brand but the idea is to make the brand memorable. In this case, the story’s connection wasn’t subtle. The consumer today is smart and so this could be negative for the brand’s promotions.”
Mewawalla further noted, “Brands love on-the-face marketing. It has been talked about all over the internet. What’s actually not good is it didn’t do justice to Emily in Paris.”
According to Takshi, “French consumers love the fine-dining experience as well as exclusivity. They are about detailing. While the brand was trying to show delectable cuisines, its positioning is as a fast food, restaurant joint. They have to do consistent marketing in order to change their positioning in France. They should have introduced the brand and kept it in intervals, not in the first episode.”
Sharing insights on the role of writing in such cases, Mewawalla said, “It should be a ratio of 10:90 - 10% for the integration and 90% for the story. The story should come first and brand integration should be secondary.”
