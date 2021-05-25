Mamaearth appoints Avinash Dhagat as VP, Operations

Mamaearth has appointed Avinash Dhagat as Vice President, Operations. In this role, he will be leading the operations and supply chain for the brand.

Dhagat is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience across automotive and FMCG sectors, most recently as head of the supply chain at Loreal India’s consumer division. Over the years he has gained in depth understanding of Demand & Supply Planning, Inventory Management & Customer Service, in India and GCC markets. After graduating from NIT, Warangal, he pursued his master’s in supply chain and Logistics. With his pragmatic approach, he has been instrumental in making supply chain processes coherent and orderly.

Speaking about his new role, Dhagat said, “Mamaearth has displayed disruptive growth over the last 4 years and has displayed exceptional abilities in managing supply chain processes with scale up. It is extremely exciting to be a part of a brand which is on the upheaval, both on how to keep pace with the scale up and introducing newer practices to make the processes even more efficient in this journey. I look forward to working with the fastest growing brand in India and becoming a part of every household in the years to come.”

Commenting on this crucial onboarding, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder and CEO, Mamaearth said, “I am delighted to welcome Avinash as Vice President, Operations. Avinash’s experience combined with his commercial and planning expertise over the last decade in FMCG, will help make Mamaearth supply chain processes more systematic and streamlined. We wish him great success in his new role.”

Avinash will be based out of the Gurgaon office and this appointment comes on the heels of other critical and strategic additions to the leadership team of Mamaearth.

