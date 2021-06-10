Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh star in Mamaearth's first TVC

Mamaearth released its first national television commercial featuring Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The commercial highlights the benefit of Onion in reducing hair fall and presents Mamaearth Onion shampoo as a contemporary solution to the traditional DIY remedies.

Sara was recently announced as the Brand Ambassador for the Mamaearth haircare range. She will feature alongside her mother and share screen space for the first time. Amrita Singh will be seen in a television commercial after a gap of 35 years in the Mamaearth commercial.

Conceptualized by Korra, the commercial is set on the premise of Sara and Amrita Singh’s daily life banter on the former's life choices and a mother's concern about it. This film will bring to life the camaraderie of Amrita Singh & Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about the upcoming TVC and her association, Sara Ali Khan said, "Being an actor, you get a chance to work with some of the finest artists of the world, but nothing comes close to working with your mother. The thought of sharing the screen with her, who was also my first acting teacher, is something I will cherish forever. My mother always used onion extract on my hair, and hence we chose to come together for this television commercial. I love the chemistry between Amma and me, and I hope it resonates with the audience too. Mamaearth is doing an incredible job of integrating technology with traditions, and that's what sets the brand apart."

Amrita Singh, the leading lady of her era, appeared in a brand commercial after a break of 35 years.

"On a personal note, Sara always seeks my advice on personal care as I have been extremely particular about setting regimes for her hair and skin. But when she told me the reason,she decided to work with Mamaearthis that they make modern alternatives to DIY recipes. When I was offered to work with Sara in the television commercial, I just had to agree as the premise of the television commercial is literally a scene out of Sara’s childhood when I used to insist on using onion extract on her hair to reduce hair fall. What makes this commercial even more special is working with Sara for the first time. I really like Mamaearth’s approach towards their product line and their efforts to make a larger impact on society. I hope they are successful in their endeavors. "Says, Amrita Singh.

Talking about the latest development and the recent meteoric rise in the brand's foothold, Ghazal Alagh,Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth, said, "We incepted Mamaearth with the vision of enhancing the quality of lives of our consumers with our products along with serving a bigger purpose. Our journey from being a niche baby care brand to becoming a mainstream personal care name is a testimony that safe and effective quality body care products were long-awaited. At Mamaearth, we have strived to set the benchmark higher with every product and partnership. We firmly believe that Sara and Amrita coming together to endorse our hair care products shows the credibility we generated as a brand. Sara is a youth icon, and this association would only strengthen our cause."

Commenting on this,Gaurav Nabh, CEO at Korra, said: "Mothers always know the best and would recommend things that are time tested and often rooted in traditions. Our latest work on Mamaearth Onion Shampoo helps build on this insight through an endearing story told by Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, a story shared by every mother and daughter in every home of India. With this campaign, we continue to showcase Mamaearth's promise of bringing to life age-old and proven natural solutions passed on from generations yet delivered in a modern avatar. Looking forward to more great work together and helping Mamaearth build a deeper connection with the consumers."

Deepak Kumar, Chief Creative Officer at Korra added "As a brand Mamaearth is loved by its consumers for bringing simple and natural kitchen recipes in modern form. Solutions and secrets that have been used by generations in our families and passed on. And when nothing works, we always look up to our mother for that solution. Our association with Sara Ali Khan brings that alive seamlessly. She is the perfect personification of a modern-day aware consumer who values her mother’s advice. And with the beautiful Amrita Singh in the same frame, it helped us create a beautiful yet bubbly story that is true to the relationship shared between this famous mother-daughter couple. The new Onion shampoo campaign’s storytelling is organic, relevant and we hope it resonates with the consumer."

The TVC conceptualized by Korra Worldwide is a 25-second film and will be followed by a shorter edit of 10 seconds, highlighting the product facet.

Mamaearth is a purpose driven brand for millennials who believe in choosing goodness for themselves and the environment. Mamaearthbelieves that goodness starts with the small choices each of us make every day! The brand continues to live up to its belief by using only the best of nature and no toxins or harmful chemicals in their products. They are also animal cruelty-free, plastic positive, and have launched the Plant Goodness promise last year. As part of this, the brand links every order made on their website to a tree they plant and is set to plant 10 lakh+ trees in 5 years.

