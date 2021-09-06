L’Oréal India names Gaurav Anand as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

L’Oréal India today announced the appointment of Gaurav Anand as its Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO). This newly created role brings together the Digital and Marketing efforts of the company to focus on the consumer journey. Gaurav will be a part of the India management committee and will lead and integrate the consumer insights, data, strategy, media and consumer advisory functions to enable L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms

Commenting on his appointment, Amit Jain, Managing Director, L’Oréal India said, “The Indian consumer is making a rapid shift towards omnichannel. As a beauty tech company, L’Oréal India is addressing this evolving landscape by deploying new technologies to enhance our products and customer experience for a new O+O world. This new role is our commitment to strengthen the role of digital at the core of our business strategy. With his proven track record of accelerating disruptive business growth, Gaurav is best placed to scale our digital marketing efforts to harnesses new capabilities for the company.”

Gaurav Anand said, “As a marketer, it’s been interesting to watch what L’Oréal has done for the Indian beauty market in the last 27 years, bringing many first-to-market innovations and products. Future possibilities lie in collaboration and I am looking forward to working with our industry partners to chalk out a strong consumer and data-focused growth story for L’Oréal.”

Gaurav joins L’Oréal from PepsiCo Europe where he led the snacks business for central Europe and digitization of sales strategy for Europe. With his experience across multiple geographies and diverse categories, Gaurav has built core expertise in business strategy & development, customer acquisition, motivating millennials, growing brands with digital & data. One of the key components throughout Gaurav’s career is leveraging digital across all business and people touchpoints to drive disruptive and profitable business growth and creating the best place to work for digital and marketing enthusiasts.

Previously, he was leading digital marketing for P&G SK-II Global Brand (Premium Skincare), where he set an example within the P&G system on how to make brands digital-first. He also led the business development function for Facebook in different geographies in FMCG, Consumer Goods and Tech companies. He has created a scalable model for both digital savvy and digital enthusiast clients across S.E. Asia to build both personalized awareness as well as data-backed conversion marketing.

