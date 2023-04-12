Ajay Simha joins L'Oréal India
BORN HI names Rachna Bhola as Brand Director
Prior to this, Rachna was Assistant General Manager of Marcom and Digital at Maison D' Auraine
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 2:48 PM | 2 min read
BORN HI, an integrated digital marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Rachna Bhola as its Brand Director.
Rachna brings with her a vast amount of experience in the digital marketing realm.
In her last position as AGM of MarCom and Digital at Maison D' Auraine, she was responsible for driving marketing and new launches of international beauty and personal care brands.
As Brand Director, Rachna will work closely with teams across different offices and work with the clients to manage brand operations at BORN HI. She will also develop the creative vision and business strategy for clients helping them showcase their unique brand identity with compelling storytelling.
Commenting on her appointment, Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice-President, BORN HI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rachna as the new Brand Director at BORN HI Digital, and are eager to see her take the lead in propelling the company's growth. Her impressive track record and sharp business acumen in recognizing and transforming digital marketing prospects into innovative creative solutions will undoubtedly unlock greater value for our clients. We look forward to her contributions towards the company's continued success.”
Rachna Bhola added, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my strategic experience and utilize my expertise in brand management to contribute to the market imperatives of the brands we serve as well as grow BORN HI along the way. I am excited to join a team dedicated to delivering exceptional value propositions to its brands.”
Connected to India names Sanchita Guha as Editor
Based in India, Guha will report to founder and CEO Himanshu Verma
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
The Singapore-headquartered publishing platform Connected to India has brought on board Sanchita Guha as editor of ConnectedtoIndia.com (CtoI). Based in India, the editor will report to founder and CEO Himanshu Verma and will drive content strategy to broaden and deepen the reach of the news platform among the Indian diaspora across the world.
Commenting on the appointment, Himanshu Verma said, “Our vision is to become the definitive platform for Indian diaspora worldwide. We have taken solid strides in this direction over the past few years. With Sachita helming the editorial team, I am confident of consolidating our presence both in terms of traffic and quality of content. Sanchita is a highly respected journalist with a varied and long experience in the media industry and I am very excited about working with her.”
Sanchita Guha began her career as a journalist in New Delhi, and has worked all over India since then with several of the leading media houses. She said of her new role, “I hope to do full justice to the range of current affairs pertaining to Indians and impacting Indians — both non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people of Indian origin (PIOs) — across the world. The CtoI team will strive to always put the spotlight on the great achievements of Indians, NRIs and PIOs, who are now making headlines on a daily basis.”
She added, “The specificity of the website means that in every category of news, be it politics, entertainment, or lifestyle, the Indian voice will be heard, rising above the information noise. We shall be the platform that the Government of India or the private sector comes to first when they want to address the Indian diaspora, and vice versa.”
The Internet generation would naturally be one of the most important readership segments for CtoI, said Sanchita. “Apart from the vast Indian diaspora already present in our key target markets, India itself has one of the largest youth (under-26) populations in the world. This is a segment that is very open to studying overseas, settling abroad, integrating extremely well wherever they are, and yet remaining closely linked to the country of origin, taking a keen interest in Indian politics, culture, development — and this segment consumes news largely through the digital medium. We want to tap into this huge consumer base, taking the connection to the next level, where we become an indispensable part of these readers’ lives.”
VLCC ropes in Vikas Gupta as CEO
Gupta joins from Nykaa where he was CEO of SuperStore, Nykaa's eB2B business
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 11:55 AM | 1 min read
VLCC has announced the appointment of Vikas Gupta as CEO with immediate effect.
Prior to joining VLCC, Gupta was the CEO of SuperStore by Nykaa. Before that, he was the Chief Customer and Marketing Officer for Flipkart between 2019-21. Gupta started his career as a management trainee with HUL in 1998 and spent 21 years with Unilever, leading brand marketing for Lux, Dove, Dirt Is Good brands and was Executive Director of Home Care for Unilever Indonesia.
Amit Jain, Managing Director and Head, Carlyle India Advisors said, “We are excited to welcome Vikas as the Group's CEO. He brings muti-decadal, global experience in building leading consumer brands and digital platforms. Vikas will focus on business growth, leveraging technology and customer centricity to bring the best of beauty and skincare propositions to the Indian market. I am confident that the organization will benefit from his leadership.”
“For over 3 decades, VLCC has put customers at the heart of its approach. We will continue to do that with a clear focus on innovation through cutting-edge science. We will continue to build on our strengths, while also exploring new opportunities for growth and expansion. Our focus will be on creating value for our stakeholders and making a positive impact in the beauty and skincare industry,” said Vikas Gupta, on his appointment as Group CEO of VLCC.
Dy Works names Ashish Kalpund as Senior Design Director
He has over 15 years of experience in the design and branding industry
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 11:18 AM | 2 min read
Dy Works has appointed Ashish Kalpund as Senior Design Director.
With over 15 years of experience in the design and branding industry, Ashish has worked with world-renowned brands like Pepsi, Infosys, and Aditya Birla Group, to name a few.
Prior to joining Dy Works, he held the position of Design Director at Landor & Fitch, where he led a global team on various projects. Ashish has also worked with Elephant Design and Interbrand, gaining a wealth of experience.
In his new role, Ashish will leverage his expertise and creativity to drive design excellence across the organization. Talking about joining Dy Works, Ashish Kalpund said, " Dy Works’ focus on human-centric businesses to create disruptive brands aligns perfectly with my personal beliefs. I have always believed that design should be human-centric, relatable, and most importantly, relevant to the consumers' heart and mind. Only then can it bring changes in a more human yet disruptive way. I am excited to be a part of a team that shares my vision and values, and I look forward to contributing to Dy Works' success."
Commenting on this appointment, Ashish Bahl, CEO, Dy Works, said, “We are thrilled to have Ashish onboard as our Senior Design Director. His extensive experience, and his passion for creating work that resonates with people on an emotional level fit perfectly well with our human-centric design thinking. With his expertise we will further elevate our design capabilities and bring exceptional value to our clients. I am excited about what’s in store and wish him the very best."
MX Player's Nikhil Gandhi joins as Executive Director of Arise IIP
Gandhi stepped down as MX Player’s COO in March
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
Nikhil Gandhi, former COO of MX Player, has joined Arise IIP, a Dubai-based infrastructure firm, as its Executive Director.
Arise IIP is a pan-African infrastructure developer and aims to drive socioeconomic growth through sustainable industrial ecosystems.
He moved out of MX Player in March after nearly a two-year stint. At MX Player, Gandhi made a mark with his team leadership, brand management, and strategies for generating revenue through digital content.
Gandhi was earlier TikTok's Head of Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia. He joined TikTok as its India head in October 2019.
Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Hitesh Shetty as Revenue Head for Broadcast
Shetty has over two decades of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:20 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment has announced the appointment of Hitesh Shetty as the new Head of Revenue for Broadcast.
With over two decades of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry, Hitesh has held prominent leadership positions at renowned companies such as Disney Star and Times of India Group. In his last stint with Disney Star, he handled West portfolio of the flagship general entertainment channel Star Plus before taking over as Director and National Sales Head for Star Bharat
In his new role at Shemaroo Entertainment, Hitesh will be accountable for creating plans to increase revenue from current and upcoming Linear Satellite and Connected TV channels. Additionally, he will have a significant role in creating fresh sources of revenue for the company's digital businesses.
Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "We are glad to have Hitesh join us as the new Revenue Head for Broadcast. Hitesh's expertise and proven track record of driving revenue growth and developing successful teams will be a valuable asset in propelling Shemaroo’s growth. I wish him all the very best in taking the Broadcast business to unprecedented levels of success."
Sandeep Gupta, COO of the Broadcasting Business at Shemaroo Entertainment further adds "We are pleased to extend a warm welcome to Hitesh as the Revenue Head for Broadcast. We believe that his previous success in driving revenue growth in the media industry and his experience working with prominent names in the industry will be valuable assets as we continue to expand and develop our broadcast business. We are confident that Hitesh will make a significant impact on our business and help us achieve our growth goals. "
Hitesh will report directly to Sandeep Gupta, COO of the Broadcasting Business.
Bajaj Electricals appoints Devika Sachdev as Head-Advertising & Brand Management
Sachdev has 21 years of experience in brand marketing and communications
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:11 PM | 1 min read
Bajaj Electricals Limited has appointed Devika Sachdev as the Head of Advertising & Brand Management.
She comes with an experience of 21 years in brand marketing and communications.
In this role, she will drive the brands’ communication agenda and frame integrated marketing communications strategies across BAJAJ, Morphy Richards and Nirlep. She will be responsible for crafting and executing brand strategies, media planning and digital marketing.
Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, "Devika's vast experience in building leading consumer-centric brands across a multitude of product categories puts her in a strong position to drive our ongoing brand transformation journey. What she brings to the table is her deep understanding of consumer insights and markets and translating that into strategic brand management. Over the next few years, she has the challenging agenda of fortifying our brands as we continue to drive growth. I am sure she will create value for the organisation, and I welcome her on board."
Regarding her new role, Devika Sachdev, Head of Advertising & Brand Management, Bajaj Electricals Limited, added, "I am thrilled to join Bajaj Electricals and chart out the larger narrative of all the brands. From fortifying an 84-year-old iconic brand BAJAJ to building the premium brand Morphy Richards and restaging Nirlep along with many more exciting initiatives, I believe this is an apt time to take on the mantle and create impact.”
