‘Nivea Soft Fresh Batch 2022 campaign is aimed at aiding digital journey of Gen Z girls’

Nivea recently launched the second edition of Nivea Soft Fresh Batch campaign. On the occasion, Ajay Simha, Marketing Director - Nivea India, spoke to e4m on how the skincare major is enabling GenZ girls become future content creators.

Edited Excerpts



Please tell us the insight and inspiration behind the Nivea Soft Fresh Batch 2022 campaign. What objectives are you looking to achieve through this campaign?

​Nivea Soft Fresh Batch is our annual initiative, launched last year. It is aimed at aiding the digital journey of Gen Z girls i.e. enabling them to become future content creators, thereby empowering them with the right resources & opportunities by serving as a platform to help them achieve their dreams. It is also an attempt for us to connect with our consumers through a fresh lens. As a brand that swears by the corporate purpose of ‘care beyond skin’, we aim to provide the right care, mentorship, and boost to the next generation of content creators. After the massive success of the premier edition, Nivea Soft Fresh Batch 2022 is all set to be bigger and better.

We have partnered with India’s leading video-sharing social networking app Moj to host the contest this year, reaching a wider pool of Gen Z audiences across geographies. We have curated an extensive college ambassador programme this year with 1000+ colleges across the country as compared to last year wherein we had engaged with 200 colleges. Last year, the campaign had four mentors, however, this year’s edition will see a network of 10 high-reach mentor influencers across each of the four personas, including remarkable regional influencers to ensure deeper penetration across the country, making it a total of 40 #NSFBSquad members. And as the squad gets bigger, so do the rewards this year. Up to 100 winners will be chosen from the extensive entries received. The winners will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in Nivea’s advertisement, a photo shoot with a celebrity photographer, a smartphone, a meet-n-greet with favourite influencers, a content creation kit and a year-long contract with Nivea to kick start their influencer journey.

GenZ is a key TG for Nivea, how do you ensure continued relevance?

With Tik Tok and Instagram reels we are a part of a generation where every single kid wants to be an entrepreneur or an influencer, asserted Madison Bregman, CEO of youth marketing consultancy GirlZ.

Drawing on data wherein Gen Z audiences want to become content creators and are not restricted to consuming it, Nivea India wanted to be relevant in the life of a Gen Z girl and build a lasting affinity. With this, Nivea India launched our well-known Nivea Soft (an all-purpose cream) in four pack designs inspired by the prominent personas of Gen Z content creators -entertainer, smarty, fashionista and sporty. Female content creators get a chance to pursue their dreams of being an influencer, pursue their passion in one of the four personas, feeling confident in her own skin while getting credible support from a global brand like Nivea.

This new initiative from Nivea is very different from the usual marketing strategy of the brand. How has Nivea's proposition evolved through the years?

Nivea India strongly reflects Beiersdorf’s global corporate purpose of ‘care beyond skin’ and Nivea Soft Fresh Batch enables the brand to go beyond providing skincare solutions to enabling the digital journeys of the college going girls in India. The campaign enables the brand to go beyond the regular marketing mix and therefore, reach younger audiences in various parts of India.

Gen Z, as an audience are always on the lookout for an experience or must be engaged. We realized the need for an engaging marketing strategy to seamlessly integrate in the lives of these young college going girls.

As a brand, Nivea India is passed down from generation to generation. We have observed through our consumer studies that they (the consumers) have an emotional connect with the brand. We have witnessed several younger users opting for the products and trust the skincare solutions provided. Additionally, the brand is a one-stop solution for all daily personal and skincare offerings across the wide range of body lotions, all-purpose cream, shower gel, deo roll-ons etc.

Was Nivea digital-ready when the pandemic hit? How has the transition to omnichannel been?

The pandemic accelerated the omnichannel adoption as leveraging multiple touch points with consumers became imperative to stay relevant. Omnichannel strategies will continue to remain static.

During the pandemic, omnichannel approach at Nivea made the brand reach consumers quicker through the D2C platform, which is now a trusted platform. We also tied up with Zomato and Swiggy during the pandemic to deliver a range of essential products at the consumer's doorstep.

What new product launches can consumers expect from Nivea going ahead?

​We recently launched two new products under our key categories - Body Lotion and Deodorant. Most of us don’t end up using a body lotion in summer because of the sticky feeling. Summers tend to dehydrate our skin owing to loss of moisture. Considering how important it is to hydrate your skin in summers, the new gel body lotion range has been launched with a non-sticky formula to take care of all the summer skin woes. Gel body lotions have been launched in two variants- aloe vera and rose water.

Our second innovation in the deodorant category is a new format called Deo Roll-On and it ensures underarm skincare for active women.​ An extension to the popular Pearl & Beauty range, we have launched two new variants – Radiance and Fine Fragrance which are available in both spray and deo roll-on formats.

Which is Nivea's best-performing category?

​Known for its strong foothold in skincare space, personal care is the best -performing category at Nivea India. The skincare category includes the vast range of all-purpose creams (APC), body lotions and face cleansing offerings. Additionally, there are some exciting new launches and categories lined up in the coming year.

On the marketing front, what new integrations, campaigns and activations can we expect?

Highlighting some campaigns in addition to Nivea Soft Fresh Batch 2022 below:

#NIVEARitualsofCare is NIVEA India’s festive property and the brand activates this through the year around festivals. Occasions or festivals are what culturally drive us closer to our loved ones and help us create moments to cherish. We at NIVEA India want to be relevant as part of these celebrations. Care is one of our core driving values and we want to integrate this feeling of “being cared for” through all the major celebrations. #NIVEARitualsofCare is a campaign that is being utilized thematically, emotionally as well as functionally. We launched this campaign in early 2022 across our digital initiatives that capture the feeling of being cared for during celebrations such as Holi, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, etc. We also intend to continue using this overarching thought across upcoming occasions such as Diwali, Christmas, etc.

- Recently, NIVEA India was recognized as India’s No. 1 Trusted Brand 2022 in the category of Skin Care by the prestigious brand intelligence firm TRA research. This is the second time that NIVEA India has been declared India’s Most Trusted Brand in the skincare category. And we aim to amplify this special win further in the coming months via various activations, both offline and online. NIVEA Creme Festive Edition - In 2021, we launched the festive limited edition of our iconic, multi-purpose and go-to moisturizer- NIVEA Creme and this year, we will be bringing back these limited editions to celebrate the upcoming festivals of India with packaging designs that portray Diwali, Christmas, New Year and Makar Sankranti.

