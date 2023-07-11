L’Oréal India elevates Saloni Shah to Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

Shah succeeds Gaurav Anand who moves on after close to two years with the company

L’Oréal India has elevated Saloni Shah to the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer as Gaurav Anand moves on.

Shah is succeeding Anand as he goes into the journey of self-exploration, Anand confirmed to e4m.

It was a newly created role in 2021 that brings together the Digital and Marketing efforts of the company to focus on the consumer journey.



Anand was a part of the India management committee, leading and integrating consumer insights, data, strategy, media and consumer advisory functions to enable L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms. He will hand over these responsibilities to Shah.

She joined the company in 2013 as media manager for the consumer products division. Shah was serving as the head of media, digital and data transformation before being promoted. She started her career with GroupM in 2010 as a media manager.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)