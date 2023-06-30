L’oréal India elevates Saloni Shah to Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

L’Oréal India has appointed Saloni Shah as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO). In her new role, Saloni will be responsible for powering L’Oréal’s digital-first brands to deliver accelerated growth on online platforms and further strengthen the company’s future-ready digital capabilities.

Saloni joined L’Oréal in December 2013 as Media Manager for Consumer Products Division (CPD) and was elevated to Digital & Marketing Manager for Garnier, where she spent 3 years before taking on the role of Head – Digital Marketing for CPD in 2021. In 2022, she moved to the CDMO team taking charge of leading the Media Services Centre of Excellence with a focus on 4 key areas – O+O media, advocacy, audience design & partnerships for L’Oréal India.

Commenting on the appointment, Aseem Kaushik, Managing Director, L’Oréal India, said, “Consumer expectations have shifted dramatically as they count on immersive and unique purchasing experiences, with direct access to brands. As the world’s #1 beauty-tech company, we must fulfill this need with our cutting-edge innovations and technology. With Saloni’s holistic experience across digital & media and close to a decade-long association with L’Oréal, I’m confident that she is best placed to further accelerate our digital transformation journey in India.”

On her appointment, Shah said, “India is the next big frontier for L’Oréal Groupe, with a steadfast focus on cutting-edge product innovation, consumer acquisition, and beauty tech. Today, the CDMO team delivers stellar O+O consumer experiences across all our channels and at the same time provides industry-first digital practices for higher business performance. I am excited to take on this responsibility and drive a strong growth story for L’Oréal India.”

Saloni succeeds Gaurav Anand, who has moved on to pursue other career opportunities.

