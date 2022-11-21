L’Oréal appoints Aseem Kaushik as India MD

L’Oréal has announced the appointment of Aseem Kaushik as Managing Director for India, succeeding Amit Jain who has decided to retire this year-end.

Jain will continue his association and assume the role of Chairman for L’Oréal India to build on key stakeholder relationships in India.



Jain joined L’Oréal India in June 2018 as Country Managing Director with 30 years of experience with companies like ICI, Coca-Cola, Viacom, and Akzo Nobel, where he held strategic leadership roles across the globe.

About his successor, Jain, said, “Aseem was one of the pioneers who set up new businesses and paved the foundation of growth for L’Oréal in India today. I am delighted to welcome him back following his assignments abroad and pass on the reigns to him. He is a born entrepreneur, and his transformative leadership will help take L’Oréal India to new heights.”

Kaushik has been with L’Oréal for 27 years and held many leadership positions within the Group.

“Amit leaves a strong legacy to follow. India is the next big frontier for the L’Oréal Group, and I am looking forward to bringing the best of beauty and consumer experiences in a new connected world. I’m excited to join a team of very talented people and keep creating positive impact on the broader community,” said Kaushik.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)