Kumar Siddharath joins Madison Media to lead Mates

Madison Media has announced that the agency has appointed Kumar Siddharath to lead its entertainment unit, Mates.

Mates now will be integrated within Madison Media and will focus on brand solutions including in-film associations, celebrity associations, and other ancillary services related to entertainment, content and branding. Siddharath will report to Vikram Sakhuja. Former Founder & CEO of Mates, Sooraj Bhalla has decided to pursue other interests.

“With over 14 years of experience, Siddharath joins Madison Media with a multi-faceted understanding of Content Marketing, Partnership & Strategic Alliances with a sharp focus on Client Servicing and Business Development. He has worked with companies like Endemol, UTV, Viacom 18, Reliance Broadcast Network, Optimystix Entertainment, and other productions houses where he has produced big shows including Roadies and created AFPs for brands like HUL, Hero, Idea and Woodland amongst other brands,” the company said.

Apart from production houses, his exposure ranges from sectors like Broadcast (TV + Radio), to Films, to OTT, to Print and Events. He was also Director Brand Solutions at Omnicom Media Group. Prior to joining Madison, he set up his own eSport and gaming company Oreka eSports. With a creative first and brand solution driven approach to all product requirements, he is able to bring a fresh perspective on the how, where and when aspects of acquiring and retaining new audiences for brands. He has also worked on brands like Daimler, Ford, HP Laptop and Hike over the years, they said.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “I am excited to have Siddharath join our team and provide our clients’ brands content solutions and further strengthen our Madison Media offering, all under one roof.”

Says Kumar Siddharath on joining Mates, “I am excited to join Madison and look forward to creating a lot of interesting brand solutions that help our premium roster of clients create magic and meet their business goals.”

