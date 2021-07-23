KKR appoints Brinda Dey as CMO

As CMO, Dey will be responsible for all aspects of Marketing - Brand, Content, Digital, Licensing & Merchandising, for all initiatives in IPL, Caribbean Premier League and USA Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla promoted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has appointed Brinda Dey as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), KKR & Knight Riders Global Franchises. Apart from Indian Premier League (IPL), KKR also owns cricket franchises in USA and West Indies.



As CMO, she will be responsible for all aspects of Marketing - Brand, Content, Digital, Licensing & Merchandising, for all initiatives in IPL, Caribbean Premier League and USA Cricket. It is pertinent to note that she was Head of Marketing for KKR between November 2015 and October 2016.



In June, Kaustubh Jha, the Head of Marketing of KKR, had moved on after a 2.5-year stint. Jha had joined KKR in November 2018 and led marketing and fan-building initiatives of the Knight Riders brand.



Brinda has seventeen years of experience in the marketing domain with leading media and entertainment companies.





Prior to KKR, she was Head of Marketing | Creative Development at Red Chillies Entertainments for over 5.5 years. She had an almost 8.5 year stint at Star India. Before that, she had worked with Starcom and DDB Mudra Group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)