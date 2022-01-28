Kia India appoints MyungSik Sohn as Chief Sales Officer

Kia India has announced the appointment of MyungSik Sohn as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). In his new role, Sohn will oversee the planning and execution of sales strategies aimed at driving growth. He will also collaborate with Kia India's current leadership to expand the brand's reach in tier 3, 4, and upcountry markets.

Sohn has been associated with Kia Corporation for 27 years, and during his last position, he served as General Manager in the China. Throughout his illustrious career with Kia Corporation, he has held various leadership positions in China, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Korea, and Europe.

Commenting on the new appointment, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “I am pleased to welcome Mr. MyungSik Sohn to the Kia India family. He joins the company at a very crucial juncture when the automobile industry is transforming with various technologies at interplay. Since our inception, we have been achieving new milestones in the Indian market, and this momentum will only be heightened with Mr. Sohn taking charge. Backed by his extensive sales expertise from across continents and export expertise, we are excited to work with him to strengthen our brand's market position and create new growth streams in the future.”

On his appointment Sohn said, “I am delighted and honoured to be a part of the Kia India family at such an exciting yet challenging time. Aligned to the changing preferences of Indian customers, the brand has carved out a distinct niche in the competitive Indian auto industry in just under three years. The coming years of Kia India look promising, and with the team's collaborative efforts, I aim to propel the brand's growth to new heights. I am looking forward to beginning a new journey in my career with the Indian market.”

