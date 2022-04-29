Kaushik Izardar joins Sarrva Productions Studio as CEO

Kaushik Izardar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sarrva Productions Studio and a New Kids Centric OTT service by Sarrva Studio. Earlier last August, Izardar was Executive Director of EORTV.

"Little over 2 years ago, I took a big leap & had set up EORTV. Setting EORTV is in fact have been the most exciting time of my professional life. My Journey has ended but boy what a ride it was! Very rarely do you get a chance to build a product at such an immense scale and like to wish the team all the best for taking it ahead", Izardar said.

Sarrva Productions studio will create content across fiction, non-fiction, digital programming as well as films. Commenting on his OTT Venture, Izardar said, “We will be launching Kids exclusive OTT platform very soon by creating innovative and engaging content.”

Izardar has worked with media conglomerates, including Viacom18 Media, ZEEL, INX Media and Fulford India Limited (Subsidiary of Merck & Co, USA). Izardar has also been an entrepreneur with exchange4media as Chief Business Officer and COO in Asia TV.

He has a Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD) and has completed his thesis under Dr Piyush Sinha (IIM- Ahmedabad). He has a MBA in marketing and has completed his Senior Strategic management from IIM Kolkata. He did his graduation from Visva Bharati University (Siksha Bhavana- Santiniketan), founded by the renowned poet and noble prize winner Rabindranath Tagore.

