Amazon Prime showcases the magic of everyday celebration in its new campaign

Amazon Prime has been a catalyst in providing an unparalleled combination of benefits to all members. From shopping, listening to music to watching favorite movies/shows, reading and gaming, Prime membership has been designed to make everyday moments worth cherishing with friends and family. Bringing this emotion of Prime membership to the world, Amazon Prime has launched a new 'Membership ek, Khushiyan anek' campaign – while turning its attention to the magic of everyday celebrations!

The new campaign directed by Indian Director Shoojit Sarkar through Ogilvy, features two heart-warming, a slice of life films called Mohalla and Long Drive. Both the films in the campaign will help Prime members to see beyond the functional benefits of the membership and enables them to turn an everyday moment into a special and memorable time of togetherness with their family and friends.

The first film Mohalla, takes a relatable setting in the life of a small-town family and depicts how Amazon Prime membership not just enables but amplifies their family time experience. Backdrop against a family bonding over movies on Prime Video narrates a relatable scenario from every household – thereby reiterating Prime’s relevance in everyday life. The second film, Long Drive, shows how a young girl getting a timely delivery of a pair of Bluetooth speakers, turns a simple drive with her grandfather into a memorable long drive. She combines the experience with Amazon Music and transforms what could be a mundane ride to a fun-filled ride to remember.

Ravi Desai, Director – Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India, comments on the campaign saying, “Our long-term vision is to grow Amazon Prime into the largest and the most loved membership program in India. We have always innovated to add convenience selection mixed with a sense of belonging for our members and the new campaign helps us narrate that feeling of Prime’s multi-benefits in our customers' lives. This year’s campaign takes this effort further by showing how Prime (and its benefits) can enable our customers to create magical moments with their loved ones and extract more joy out of their day.”

Speaking about the campaign Ramakrishnan Hariharan, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Mumbai said “Amazon Prime membership works customers backwards and strives to be relevant in customers' daily lives. Their innovation model works on building something that is usable, and this is where the campaign line ‘Membership ek. Khushiyan anek’ comes into play by portraying the many joys of everyday life, made possible with Amazon Prime. Instead of crafting films highlighting each of the services, we decided to showcase the combined effect of the services. We have kept the stories simple and relatable wherein the protagonist gives a glimpse of his or her real life, and how Amazon Prime Membership has helped in enhancing it. The attempt is to strike an emotional chord yet stay rooted in the services themselves.”

