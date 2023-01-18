Karthik Nagarajan appointed CEO of Hogarth India

Hogarth, a WPP company, has announced the appointment of Karthik Nagarajan as the new CEO of its Indian operations. In this role, he will report to Mark Wong, Hogarth's APAC CEO.

“Karthik brings a wealth of experience in the content and advertising industry to the role, having previously held leadership positions at GroupM India, Wavemaker India, and Nielsen. He held different roles at GroupM, including setting up its social media practice and its digital insights practice. Before joining GroupM, Karthik was the head of Nielsen’s online division and the country head of NM Incite, a JV between Nielsen and Mckinsey. Most recently, he served as the head of GroupM's Branded Content and Wavemaker India's Chief Content Officer,” the agency said.

"India is one of our most important markets for growth globally, and we are happy to have a seasoned leader like Karthik take on the leadership role," said Mark Wong, Hogarth APAC CEO. "Karthik has proven leadership across technology, insights and content, and is ideal to take the Hogarth story forward."

Karthik is excited to be a part of the team and help lead the company to the next level of growth.

"The business of content is at an inflection point, and it is an extraordinary time to be a part of this industry," said Karthik Nagarajan, Hogarth India CEO. "Hogarth is a global leader and the fastest growing WPP company. It is charting a futuristic roadmap for content that is at the confluence of creativity, technology, data, and production. I am extremely excited to be a part of this team and help lead it to the next level of growth."

Hogarth is part of WPP and is known for its inclusivity and its great organizational culture. With Karthik at the helm, the company looks forward to continued growth and innovation in the Indian market.

