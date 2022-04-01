Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer of DLF, moves on

Highly placed sources have told exchange4media that Karan Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer of real estate development brand DLF, has decided to leave the organisation. His next move is not known at this point.

exchange4media has reached out to both Karan Kumar and DLF but did not receive a comment at the time of filing the story.

Karan Kumar was the first Chief Marketing Officer appointed at DLF, and joined the company two and a half years ago. He has been driving marketing strategy and business leadership for more than two decades across businesses ranging from nascent to mature ones and across categories as diverse as FMCG, packaged foods, lifestyle, retail, and real estate.

Prior to this, he was the founding Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Fabindia and has worked across multiple businesses of ITC.

