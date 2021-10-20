Trump Towers' developer Tribeca names Harshwardhan Prasad as CEO

Tribeca, the developers of Trump Towers in India has announced the appointment of Harshwardhan Prasad as the new CEO to spearhead the business expansion of the company.

Harsh comes with deep experience in the Indian real estate market. Prior to joining Tribeca, he occupied leadership roles at some of the largest real estate developers in India. Harsh started his real estate career with Godrej Properties where he spent close to ten years in various leadership, business development and P&L roles in Mumbai and Gurgaon. Subsequently, he joined DLF where he managed DLF’s prestigious Phase V development along the Golf Course Road. Most recently, he served as the COO of SmartWorld.

Welcoming the new CEO, Kalpesh Mehta, Founder, Tribeca Developers said, “I am delighted to have someone as experienced and talented as Harsh join the Tribeca team. He comes with an impressive background in Indian real estate, and more importantly, his leadership and management style is the perfect match for the values and culture of Tribeca. Tribeca is an asset light developer and the only way for us to thrive is to constantly focus on innovation, and Harsh imbibes this ideology. With the turnaround in real estate markets, Tribeca is entering a high growth phase of its lifecycle. I look forward to partnering with Harsh and the rest of the Tribeca team on what promises to be a thrilling ride ahead.

Commenting on the appointment Harshwardhan Prasad, CEO, Tribeca Developers said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with a prestigious brand like Tribeca; a brand that believes in differentiated products, customer-centric design, and developing trust-based relationships across the board. I look forward to working closely with Kalpesh, the senior leadership, and the hugely talented colleagues at Tribeca to foster growth and deliver the best products in the market.’’

Harshwardhan is bullish on the real estate market as more liquidity is available with buyers and lenders. He believes the post covid growth in the residential space has been tremendous as people have been spending time indoors and enjoying their personal space which has led to substantial increase in customers intent to own smartly planned spaces. The industry is being regularized due to which the weaker players have been weeded out and leading to improved trust quotient amongst buyers. Clearly, the move to Tribeca is timely with great potential.

