Viacom18 announced today that Jyoti Deshpande has been appointed as CEO of Viacom18 with immediate effect. Jyoti is already serving on the boards of Network18 and investee companies Balaji Telefilms and Saavn Media. In her new assignment, Jyoti will help bring synergies across all of Reliance’s media interests and investments and further equip the company to drive significant growth opportunities as the industry embraces digital transformation.

Jyoti brings 27-plus years of experience in the media and entertainment business. She joined Reliance Industries in 2018 as President - Media Platform & Content, after having successfully built a leading media company and pioneered its early disruptive entry into the OTT space. As a business leader in Reliance, Jyoti has in the last three years leveraged her industry relationships to establish Jio Studios as a key player in the media value chain.

Welcoming Jyoti Deshpande, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Network18 said, “Viacom18 is poised to grow as a truly integrated media company across broadcast, OTT and content studio business spanning general entertainment, movies and sports across languages. Given Jyoti’s rich experience in the media sector around content, distribution and monetisation across traditional and emerging platforms, we believe she is best placed to lead the company and its operations.”

