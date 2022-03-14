Iti Kaul appointed Head of OMD India-Digital Practice

Kaul will take charge of the role from PHD Media, where she currently leads Digital Planning

OMD India has appointed Iti Kaul to spearhead the digital practice for the agency from April 2022. Kaul will take charge of the role from PHD Media, where she currently leads Digital Planning as its General Manager.

She has over 13 years of rich experience in the industry. Kaul is adept at creating media plans that foster agile growth opportunities for brands - a practice she spearheaded at PHD’s Digital Planning division out of the Gurgaon office.

Commenting on the appointment, OMD India’s CEO, Anisha Iyer, said, “The story of OMD India's growth and success is one that is driven by our people and their unwavering commitment to delivering better decisions for our clients, unapologetically and innovatively. Iti’s role will add significant leverage to our digital practice as we create the next wave of transformative experiences for our clients. We are thrilled to have her on board and are confident that her expertise and future-ready perspectives will elevate our work to drive greater impact and successes for client growth."

In her new role, she will be reporting to Anisha Iyer.

