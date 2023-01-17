OMD retains Nivea India account

Kimberly Clark’s Kotex has recently launched the Kotex Prohealth+ sanitary pads. To mark this launch, Kotex has rolled out a 360-degree marketing campaign #ChooseItAll on multiple digital and offline touchpoints. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign encourages young women to rethink their current period protection choices and elevate to healthy period protection.

On the launch, Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India, said, "As pioneers in feminine hygiene globally, we always encourage women to challenge misconceptions about periods. At Kotex, we don’t just make pads. We actively identify problems women face when it comes to periods and tackle them with revolutionary solutions. We realized women today are choosing leak-free pads but bearing rashes or some are choosing a soft rash free pad but dealing with wetness. Come on, it's 2023! Why can't women just #ChooseItAll? Hence, we are very happy to announce the launch of Kotex ProHealth+ sanitary pads in India. This disruptive new product will end the old cycle of choosing between end benefits and give young women chance to elevate to Healthy Period Protection. We are optimistic that Kotex ProHealth+ will win the hearts and minds of our consumers in India, and we look forward to its commercial success.”

On the campaign idea, Tanuja Bhat, Senior Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy India said, “Kotex is about revolutionizing period solutions and prioritizing period health. It believes that girls should not have to choose from options that make them adjust - be it in their lives or their sanitary pads. They should feel free and empowered to walk away from unhealthy things and situations. The campaign line 'I choose it all, I am the change' reflects and celebrates that exact sentiment. With a disruptive period solution that truly delivers what it claims, we aimed at creating a campaign that is carries the same disruption in terms of targeting, touchpoints, and mediums. While typically any product directed at digital natives sticks to the setting of social media, we managed to translate the statement of 'Choose It All' with an integrated approach across new age platforms."

This campaign, targeted at digital natives, has been rolled out on almost all relevant Gen Z touchpoints. Shekhar, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, Wavemaker South Asia said, “To make a mark in a highly cluttered market it was critical we stand distinct and yet be precise. A lot of science, unique partnerships and long debates has gone behind mounting this disruptive campaign. The media plan has been created keeping in mind the Gen Z consumer’s media habits and ensuring we target them at multiple touchpoints that they are present on. In this campaign, traditional media platforms have taken a backseat and the new age channels are being used to reach the consumers base. ”