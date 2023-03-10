‘It's not about practising equality, it's about practising equity’
Divya Karani, Prithi Murthy and Anisha Iyer came together this Women's Day for an e4m panel on 'Women leaders raising the bar'
It’s 2023. Women are breaking glass ceilings, achieving success in every industry and showing the world that women are just as good as men in whatever they do. This International Women’s Day, exchange4media hosted an intriguing panel discussion with women leaders from the advertising and media world.
On the panel were Divya Karani, CEO, Media, dentsu India; Prithi Murthy, President, Group M Nexus, and Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India. The discussion was moderated by e4m Editor Naziya Alvi Rahman.
As part of the discussion on ‘Women Leaders Raising The Bar: The Unseen Barriers’, the three leaders spoke on a host of issues, including boardroom discrimination and subconscious bias.
Karani spoke about existing discrimination. “There is a conscious and subconscious discrimination. The subconscious is so insidious, that it creeps up in you (Naziya Alvi), in me, in Prithi and in Anisha. You know, we are so used to over the years, in doing all that we do and a little more, that it just happens automatically unless and until you're very conscious and then you risk the thing of being called a feminist.”
The panel then discussed how there has been a change from the early days in their career about being a woman with a career. Prithi Murthy chimes in, “The experiences at least in the last five years are slightly different. The consciousness about this is much, much higher. But the real challenges of women on the floor, largely at the middle level, continue to exist. Leadership will cross the hurdle but if you're a middle manager and going through transitions in life, things are challenging. I think organizations are mature today, to take transition initiatives for employees. We are more conscious about listening to the women employees, at least in GroupM, and we put around workable solutions for them to make this more meaningful in the transition phases. So, there is a shift, there's definitely a shift.”
Anisha Iyer spoke about how both men and women in positions of power need to make a conscious effort in giving women in the organization the proper support they need to succeed. “I fully acknowledge the views that there are more of us than few of us as opposed to a few years ago, but I think it's still far and few. One of the things that we need to do better is create more of us, because there are still women who are in the seven to nine-year or seven to twelve-year window in their career, and a lot of them still question ‘Do I put my career or family first?’ ‘How do I balance things?’ Work-life balance suddenly becomes a question.”
Sharing her experiences over the years, Divya Karani said: “It's not about practising equality, it's about practising equity. There is a huge difference between equality and equity. That is what is the goal of the day, and rigorously holding yourself accountable to that. This is what is needed.”
Turtlemint’s new film with MS Dhoni is about futuristic way to buy insurance
The campaign is conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 4:15 PM | 3 min read
Turtlemint launches a new brand campaign #FutureKaInsurance with their brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The brand campaign aims at raising awareness around choosing the futuristic way to buy insurance, with the right mix of technology and human assurance. It further highlights the importance of insurance for every individual and their family.
The campaign, conceived by Tilt Brand Solutions, highlights that a seamless fusion of technology and human expertise is the key to simplifying the decision of insurance purchase for customers. Turtlemint’s vision is to emphasize on how expert advisors are using advanced technology to create a seamless and hassle-free experience for customers when they have to make important life decisions related to their financial security and well-being.
On the launch of the brand campaign, Anand Prabhudesai, Co-Founder of Turtlemint said, “The insurance ecosystem is a crowded one, with most players playing on the product offerings or traditional tropes of fear and responsibility. This is something we wanted to change while also highlighting what sets us apart from our competition. In the last few years, we have put our advanced AI-powered technology in the hands of 2.8 lakh+ advisors across the length and breadth of the country. While technology sifts through a lot of data to find the best options, the advisor helps make sense of it and relates it to the customer's needs and aspirations at a human level. We are delighted to collaborate again with our brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the #FutureKaInsurance campaign as he exemplifies our brand values and ethos.
Commenting on the association, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “I am excited to collaborate with Turtlemint again and support its vision of increasing the insurance penetration in the country by empowering their advisors with technology and the best branding and marketing tools. I understand that insurance is a complex product and friendly, unbiased advisors, like those associated with Turtlemint, add immense value in ensuring that people make well-informed decisions that’s best for them”
Ameya Kovale, Executive Director - Creative, at Mumbai-based Brand and Communication Consultancy Tilt Brand Solutions adds, "We were clear right from the outset, that Turtlemint is a unique insurance product and brand, operating at the intersection of humans and tech. This also gave us the idea to personify the tech half and we created the Turtlemint bot as the perfect jodi to MSD. This jodi of unbiased tech and human EQ is why we chose the campaign sign-off - Future ka Insurance.”
Bharat Matrimony urges all to make Holi safer for all, faces backlash on social media
Netizens accuse brand of trying to tarnish the Hindu festival
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
A video posted on Twitter by Bharat Matrimony has sparked a huge debate on the social media platform. The marriage services released the film on Holi, coinciding with Women’s Day, highlighting the harassment that women face in the name of playing colours. However, the film soon had netizens up in arms, accusing the brand of trying to tarnish the Hindu festival. #BoycottBharatMatrimony soon started to trend on the internet.
This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being - today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu— Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023
Here are some of the reactions to the film:
The ONLY way @bharatmatrimony will learn a lesson, withdraw this acutely Hindu hating ad and apologise is if the fallout is economic. So far, they have been remarkably shameless. Only way to change this is to call them and register your protest. #BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/yTjCdkhJGq— Shefali Vaidya. ?? (@ShefVaidya) March 9, 2023
A message about Women’s Day could easily have been sent without linking it to Holi. But that wasn’t the goal. The goal was to vilify Holi. Stop using Hindu festivals for anti-Hindu propaganda. #BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/KYUYMhbUxj— Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) March 8, 2023
Under the name of #Holi, Bharat Matrimony gives gyan to Hindus on violence against women.— ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY ?? (@AdvAshutoshBJP) March 8, 2023
Bharat Matrimony has used the beliefs of Indians for some financial gain!
If you want to have fun, play with colors instead of feelings!
Sorry, @bharatmatrimony!#BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/VDEcPJvO5a
सुधार जाओ वरना हम सुधार देंगें @bharatmatrimony— डा पप्पू चिकना (प्रो) (@drpappuchikna05) March 9, 2023
#BoycottBharatMatrimony pic.twitter.com/5M5Idk4XRR
#BoycottBharatMatrimony#Hinduphobia is rising & showing it's dirty fangs once again as we see coordinated attack on hindu festivals— Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) March 9, 2023
This time it's @bharatmatrimony
Just look at their horrendous anti hindu ads about #Holi showing it to be an anti women festival
Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/zVNcxtCh4Z
This Women’s Day, TVS Eurogrip Tyres celebrates the #Unstoppables
The brand has launched a campaign film, featuring some of the women who joined the tyre manufacturer's Women’s Day ride
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 11:05 AM | 1 min read
TVS Eurogrip Tyres celebrated today’s woman through all-women motorbike rides in Mumbai and Bengaluru and a film titled “Unstoppables”.
The film features some of the women who joined the tyre manufacturer's Women’s Day ride and captures the spirit of women who love riding. These #unstoppables represent today’s strong and independent women, who get going with confidence, facing all that life throws at them along the way. The film resonates with the energy and vigour of the five passionate women bikers.
Speaking about the campaign, P. Madhavan, Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing, said, “Women are truly unstoppable, and we are proud to celebrate this through our Brunch and Biking rides and this campaign. Our best wishes on International Women’s Day. We’d love to see more women riding, seeking challenges, and realizing their true potential.”
APAC Effie Awards: OMD’s Connie Chan & Tata Motors’ Shubhranshu Singh named Jury Heads
While Connie Chan is CEO of OMD China, Shubhranshu Singh is VP and CMO of Tata Motors CVBU
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 9:41 AM | 2 min read
Effie Asia Pacific has named Connie Chan, CEO of OMD China, and Shubhranshu Singh, VP and CMO of Tata Motors CVBU as Heads of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards 2023.
Connie leads a team of more than 300 OMDers across three offices in China (Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shanghai) with a focus on developing strong client partnerships, driving growth and creativity, and inspiring teams. With almost three decades of experience and her sharp business acumen, she has steered OMD China towards growth.
She was named Chairman at the inaugural APAC Effie Awards in 2014, and has continued to be on the jury ever since.
On her appointment, she commented, “It is always a pleasure to be part of the APAC Effie Awards and this year, I am excited to serve as a Head of Jury. What I love about the Effies is that it is always more than just the amazing work done but how it is grounded in strategy and how effectiveness is achieved across brands and categories. There will no doubt be a lot of outstanding submissions this year, but I’ll be looking out for those with great innovation and a clear line of thinking. I am looking forward to seeing marketing effectiveness clearly and appropriately defined for each submission as campaigns are multi-faceted and multi-layered.”
Shubhranshu has global brand and category-building experience on some of the most admired brands in the world. He has built a celebrated career spanning more than two decades, having held leadership positions in global corporations such as Unilever, Visa, Diageo, Star 21st Century FOX, and Royal Enfield.
Besides serving as a Head of Jury at the APAC Effie Awards in 2021, he also judged the Global Iridium Effies.
On his appointment, he said, “I am delighted to, once again, be appointed as one of the Heads of Jury for the Asia Pacific Effie Awards. I thank the Effie organisation for this honour. In the past I have had rich learning experiences from the numerous cases and the jury deliberations. The Effie Awards are decided through the most thorough, objective, and transparent process possible. I look forward to it.”
Throwback Thursday: When Amul churned out the perfect ad on women’s empowerment
Amul's Manthan ad from the mid-90s painted a picture of female emancipation rooted in their financial autonomy
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 8:54 AM | 3 min read
Ads from recent years showcase female empowerment as women’s right to be their unabashed selves, fighting societal norms, subverting gender stereotypes, owning their sexuality and raising issues of safety.
Yet, the idea of female empowerment back in the day was starkly different from what we see today. Far from sexual autonomy and freedom from societal norms, women wanted economic independence. And if there is an ad that embodied the undying entrepreneurial spirit of the Indian woman, it is the Amul Manthan ad from the 90s.
The dairy cooperative Amul has been credited with transforming the lives of rural Indian women. Most of the dairy-related duties of Amul are undertaken by the women who handle the primary production stage. The co-op has helped many women attain financial independence and have mutually contributed to each other’s success.
In 1996, Amul needed an ad to mark Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation’s 50th anniversary. What better way to usher in the golden jubilee than by honouring the women who made Amul?
The markets were flush with milk products with fancy ads and premium packaging. To stand out, Amul took a route to its swadeshi roots and went back to a film that was close to the dairy co-op’s heart – Shyam Benegal’s Manthan.
The 1976 film was inspired by the life of Amul’s founder Dr Verghese Kurien and is set amidst the backdrop of the White Revolution in India. More importantly, it was crowdfunded by 5 lakh farmers who donated Rs 2 each towards the film.
The ad is a montage of scenes from the film and shots of milkmaids set to the song by Preeti Sagar “Mero gaam Kaatha Parey” (My village is Kaatha Parey). The lyrics present a picture of prosperity and empowerment brought on by the women’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Sapne ho gaye hai sakaar
Damke mhara ye ghar baar
Aa gayi khushiyo ki phuhar
Barah mahine hai tyohar
Sun lo, sun lo re….
(Dreams have been realised
Our homes are glowing
Happiness has been gushing
All 12 months are filled with celebrations
Hear, hear)
Dudh ka sagar behta jaye
Kangan sone ke khankaye
Sun lo dwar pe shehnai
Mhare ghar jhanjhar lakshmi ke bajey
(An ocean of milk flows
Gold bangles are chiming
Hear the trumpets at the door
The anklets of Lakshmi are chiming in our homes)
The film also revealed how the might of 23 lakh women across 13,000 villages across Gujarat was bringing in milk worth Rs 20 crore every morning, leading to their own prosperity and the well-being of their families.
Amul revisted the iconic ad in 2012 with Sunidhi Chauhan covering the original song. The ad was also played during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown when channels aired Mahabharat and Ramayan.
On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Manthan pic.twitter.com/jt9fr5kQah— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
Advertising industry through the eyes of young female creatives
e4m asked some young achievers what is the one thing that they would change about the industry, & more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 8, 2023 7:50 PM | 5 min read
With the changing scenario in the advertising world, more and more agencies are now trying to keep women representation in all departments, especially the creative, strategy and ideation wings which are largely dominated by men. And this has led to several fresh female creative minds putting forth their voices.
On the occasion of Women’s Day, we interviewed some of the rising young creative women talents in the advertising industry, asking them about how they landed in the sector, how are they finding it and what is the one thing that they would change about the industry.
Anushka Bose (23), Sr. Copywriter, VMLY&R
How did you enter the industry?
I was exposed to art from a young age. I pursued mass communication. Right after my graduation, I started interning with Ogilvy. VMLY&R is my first job and I started working here in November 2021. I got shortlisted for last year’s young Lion’s India and that was the moment I realized that this field is for me.
One thing that you would want to change in the industry
Agencies should prioritize diversity and take more women voices. The more diverse a team is, the more nuances you’d be able to find, and that is where the best idea comes from. The second thing is that as a creative, you think when you take a break, your productivity will go down. But it is important to understand that if you do not take a break, there will come a time when you’ll have burnout. This is not something that inherently comes from the industry, it is a characteristic, you’ll find in many creatives that they will constantly be working even at points where they can afford a break.
Some of her works
Young Sachin (Ageas Federal Life Insurance):
Young Lions India Shortlisted Entry:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/141440951/She-For-STEM
Vedanshi Saraogi (26), Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka
How did you enter the industry?
I come from a small town. For me, Mumbai is a dreamy destination where you can make anything a reality. When I joined in at a very early age, advertising was a whole new experience. At that time, it was about jingles and writing dialogues. But when I entered, it was much beyond the jingles. It was about how can you make a difference in people’s lives, and how can you make stories which people can relate to. For me, even if I have 30 seconds, can I make to bring a change in someone or make them think about something or make them smile?
One thing that you would want to change in the industry
I think the world is changing, if you are making a valid point, it is the work that speaks for you. If I have to change one thing about the industry--I would want people to be a little open-minded. Since I come from a small town, people think if I fit in in Mumbai. Creativity is about inclusivity.
Some of her works
Tata AIA Life Insurance:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj6em_Da7f0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8R-aNblY5Y
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlQTo0UAA7I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaKa6LfX42E
https://www.behance.net/gallery/123582123/AJIO-BUSINESS-360-BRAND-CAMPAIGN
Antara Shinde ( 27) Creative Art Supervisor at Scarecrow M&C
How did you enter the industry?
Nobody in my family is into this creative field, they are all doctors and engineers and it was a bit challenging for me to understand what commercial art is. A friend of mine introduced me to this field. For me, getting into this field is a learning experience, right from creativity to discipline. Creativity is like meditation.
One thing that I would like to change about the industry
I would like to change people’s perspective towards the industry because some people outside the industry think that advertising is not the right space. The second thing I would like to change is to give time to females to be comfortable with the environment. At Scarecrow, they make us comfortable with the environment. I want to quote Vincent van Gogh, “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”
The new generation of female creatives is going to be brave. And women now should work for the future women. There will come a time when women will be more in leadership roles than men.
Some of her works
Mumbai train - https://www.behance.net/gallery/87623611/Award-winning-film-for-Radio-City
Sunday midday - https://www.behance.net/gallery/108379441/Sunday-Mid-day-We-have-a-Sunday-for-you
Mahayala - Reliance jewels - https://www.behance.net/gallery/163055585/MAHALAYA-Reliance-Jewels
Gauri Parab (28), Copywriter, Infectious Advertising, Mumbai
How did you enter the industry?
I was looking for a job during the pandemic and I dabbled in copywriting. To me, the world of advertising was very new. It was overwhelming and the task seemed daunting, the culture here was very different from any other workplace. However, once I was part of the ad world, it felt like I was part of something big.
One thing I want to change about the industry
I would love to see more women as leaders and creatives, and get to know their perspectives and learn from them. It would be great to work alongside trailblazing women writers and see them represent their stories.
Some of her works
https://www.behance.net/gauriparab12
Nat Geo, TBZ -The Original, Inorbit Malls.
Tata Sons (Tata Imagination Challenge Campaign)
Ebco Furniture Fittings (Live Efortless Campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah,
Independence Brewing Co. (IPL Campaign, Fifa - Tap Into the Action)
Inorbit Malls (Loyalty Program Campaign - Spending is Rewarding)
The Advertising Club’s Emvie Awards 2023 to be held on March 10
370 shortlisted entries to compete for the awards
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 7:13 PM | 2 min read
The Advertising Club has announced the newest edition of the Emvies, presented by Google, co-powered by TV9 NETWORK and MiQ India Commerical, and in association with The Times of India.
With over 1469 entries received, which is the highest ever in the history of EMVIES, the best minds of the media and marketing fraternity will battle it out for recognition and glory on Friday, 10th March 2023, at Seaside lawns, Hotel Taj Lands’ End, Bandra, Mumbai, at 6:30 PM.
The country’s most coveted media award which focuses on Innovation, Strategy, Research, and seamless Integration, EMVIES 2023, was adjudged by a distinguished and versatile jury of 172 media professionals in round 1 of the judging process. Out of 1469 entries received, 370 were shortlisted. The final round of judging saw case studies being presented online for a period of 10 days which were evaluated by 179 marketing professionals and some chosen creative directors.
Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “I have always called EMVIE ‘the Oscar of media award’ and over the years it has been doing justice to that reputation. The quality of work, the presentations, and the energy around the whole event are improving every year. It is a world-class platform today and is owned equally by the media, marketing, and advertising fraternities. It is a burning example of our overall theme of excellence.”
Aditya Swamy, Chairperson, EMVIES Committee, said, “This year we have a record number of entries and that is a reflection of the high quality of work our industry produces and it’s our privilege at the Ad Club to celebrate the best of the best at our favorite awards show - The EMVIES.”
