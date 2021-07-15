Isobar India appoints Pragati Rana as Senior Vice President- Strategy

Isobar, the digital agency from the house of dentsu India, has named Pragati Rana as its Senior Vice President (SVP)- Strategy.

As per the fresh mandate, Rana will head strategy for Isobar India and build an integrated planning team under her.

Prior to this, Rana was General Manager- Strategy & Operations at dentsumcgarrybowen (dentsuMB) India. Armed with more than 10 years of experience, Pragati has won over 50 industry accolades for her work, which includes Vice Media’s 8-bit Journo, Sony Pictures’ Angry Islands, MIB Agent Incognito, Thappad’s The Most Reported Trailer, Early Salary’s Month End Collection, Big FM’s Pride from Home campaigns, to name a few. In her previous stints, she has worked across categories such as food, haircare, entertainment, technology, start-ups, automobile and finance. Additionally, Pragati has worked on brands like P&G, Complan, Heinz Ketchup, Tata Salt, Vespa, Honor mobiles, MTV, Big FM, Sony Pictures and Early Salary. Her integrated experience comes from amalgamating learnings of brand building from mainline agencies like Leo Burnett and coupling them with learnings on new-age brand fluidity from digital agencies like Dentsu Webchutney and dentsuMB India. She has also spent some time on the client-side as part of the marketing team in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Speaking on the appointment, Gopa Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Isobar said, “Isobar India is poised to become an innovation-first, fully integrated digital agency. We want people who not only understand the world of digital but also the world of brands and the world of the future, which is innovations, Pragati fits right in.”

Rahul Vengalil, Chief Business Officer, Isobar added, “The future of advertising is bringing together brand thinking & digital thinking to create an experience economy. Pragati, with her experience and vision of creating a new age planning team, would help us to be the pioneers in this journey of creating an experience economy.”

Elaborating on her new role, Pragati Rana said, “An agency is future-ready when digital people can think of brands, and when brand people can think of digital and when both can think of the future - culture and innovations. My task is to help in creating a new species of mutant planners who can think of culture, brand as well as digital, social and innovations. I’m super excited about this task. Isobar India has a very ‘actively progressive’ culture built by the leadership team where people aren’t just open to learning but actually look forward to it. I, too, am looking forward to partnering with Isobar India in its upwards and onwards journey.”

