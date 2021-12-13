iQOO India appoints Nipun Marya as Chief Executive Officer

iQOO today announced appointment of Nipun Marya as Chief Executive Officer for iQOO India. Nipun will be responsible for driving the growth of iQOO brand and its operations in India as it focusses on growing its market share to cement its position in the premium performance smartphone segment.

For the last 5 years, Nipun has served as Director, Brand Strategy for vivo India and will now be taking this new role to head iQOO India as the CEO. Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand has received a phenomenal response from Indian consumers in the last two years. It has witnessed a staggering growth of 671% in Q3’21 vis-à-vis Q2’21. iQOO aims to double its online market share in the mid-premium space from 5% to 10% in India by 2022.

Congratulating Nipun on this new role, Jerome Chen, CEO, vivo India said, “Nipun has successfully led vivo’ s expansion and brand evolution in the India market. His deep understanding and consistent focus on consumer understanding have helped vivo grow its brand strength and preference over the years. We are delighted to see him assume charge as iQOO’s CEO and are confident he will play a pivotal role in cementing the brand’s position within the India market.”

Expressing his excitement, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India said, “iQOO India is at an exciting juncture right now. Today, its success is evident as a premium high-performance brand that has seen enthusiastic acceptance amongst young buyers. Our smartphones like iQOO 7, Z5 and Z3 have been the highest rated smartphones in their respective segments on Amazon. This inspires us to further strengthen our ambitions to bring a bold line of breakthrough innovations in future products. I am looking forward to driving this next phase of growth for the brand and double the online market share in the mid-premium segment from 5% to 10% by 2022.”

iQOO today is a key player in the Indian smartphone market. The company has launched multiple products like iQOO 7 Series, Z-Series etc. that offer top-of-the-line specifications to ensure best in class performance and superior gaming experience. Under the leadership of Nipun Marya, the company aims to accelerate the pace of innovation and address the demand of the ever-evolving consumers. Witnessing the dynamics of the Indian smartphone market, Nipun will also focus on strengthening the premium and mid-premium portfolio for iQOO in India.

As a brand, iQOO wants people to explore their passions and focus on being the best version of themselves. Aligned with the brand philosophy of ‘I Quest On and On’, iQOO as a brand aims to bring the joy of adventure to users through technology by delivering unmatched performance and unique experiences to Indian consumers. In line with our philosophy, we create smartphones with limitless speed and unremitting performance, that empower our consumers to pursue their passions.

Continuing iQOO’s commitment to ‘Make in India’, all iQOO smartphones are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer hassle-free after sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO uses 600+ vivo service centres across the country for all after sale services.

