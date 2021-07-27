IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals elevates Jake Lush McCrum to CEO role

Ranjit Barthakur will continue as the Chairperson of Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd and will work with Jake and the team to ensure a smooth transition of leadership and running of the organisation

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals today elevated its Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jake Lush McCrum to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective July 1, 2021. Ranjit Barthakur will continue as the Chairperson of Royal Multisport Pvt Ltd and will work with Jake and the team to ensure a smooth transition of leadership and running of the organisation.

Mike Fordham, CEO, Royals Sports Group, is focused on the global expansion of the Royals. Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd) is the holding company of Rajasthan Royals and will look to invest in cricket properties and other sports ventures, to become one of the leading entities in the world of sport.

Jake, who has been with the Rajasthan Royals since 2018, has played a crucial role in overseeing the franchise's growth and participation in the IPL, achieving particular success in the digital transformation of the business. He is now focused on building a world-class management team to execute the expansive vision that he and the board have set out. This vision has a core aim of transforming society through cricket, and cricket through innovation.

Over the last few years the Royals have invested in growing their global presence through marketing, grassroots cricket and education. With the recent investment from RedBird Capital this will have even greater focus and as a result Mike Fordham is undertaking the role of CEO, Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd).

This is the holding company of Rajasthan Royals and Mike will be responsible for scaling the Royals’ global expansion efforts, investing in other cricket properties and sports ventures, helping Royals Sports Group become one of the leading entities in the world of sport.

